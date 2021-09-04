50 phrases for entrepreneurs

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

It’s not easy being an entrepreneur.

Do not give up. Instead, don’t lose heart and quit.

1. The most important thing is to do something. It’s that simple. Although many people may have great ideas, only few actually take action. No tomorrow. It’s not next week. Not next week. Instead of dreaming, the true entrepreneur does what is best for his or her business.

2. “To do or not to do. It doesn’t matter if you try, it just does. Yoda Jedi Master.

3. For any entrepreneur, if you are serious about doing it, now is the time. You will regret it if you do not.” – Catherine Cook (co-founder of MyYearbook).

4. It’s about more than just ideas. But make them happen “- Scott Belsky, co-founder of Behance.

5. I have had more than 9000 opportunities to fail in my professional career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I was entrusted to make the winning shot, and twenty-six of those shots I missed. My life has been filled with failures, and this is what made me succeed,” – Michael Jordan (professional basketball player).

6. There is no harm in being small. You can do great things with a team like this “- Jason Fried, founder of 37signals.

7. “Ideas are easy, implementing them is difficult” – Guy Kawasaki, founder of AllTop .

8. “If you only work on things that you like and are passionate about, you shouldn’t have a master plan to see how everything turns out” – Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook.

9. The best time to plant trees was 20 years ago. According to a Chinese proverb, now is the second-best time.

10. Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England, said, “Don’t give up if you are having a hard time.”

11. There are many reasons not to start your own business. There are many reasons to start a business, but there is one reason that I believe you understand: To change the world. “- Phil Libin, founder of Evernote .

12. “The secret to hiring the best is: look for people who want to change the world” – Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce .

15. Ray Kroc founder of McDonald’s, said, “If you do not like taking chances, then you should get out of business.”

16. Learn by listening, watching and paying attention. It is impossible to know all. Anybody who believes they can know it all is doomed to mediocrity. Donald Trump is the President of The Trump Organization.

17. “You always give more than what is expected of you” – Larry Page, co-founder of Google.

18. 20. Let go of your moorings and sail off from secure harbors. Discover. Dream” – Mark Twain (writer).

19. You shouldn’t be focused on the reasons you don’t have it done, as that is what most people focus on. But why can’t you do it and be one of the exceptions “- Steve Case, co-founder of AOL .

20. “A person who never made a mistake, never tried something new” – Albert Einstein , physicist.

21. 21. Howard Schultz CEO, Starbucks: Dreaming bigger than what others see is possible.

23. 23. No word of mouth or marketing effort on social media can be a substitute for that. Anthony Volodkin is the founder of HypeMachine.

24. “The way to start is to stop talking and start acting” – Walt Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company.

25. “Don’t be ashamed of your failures, learn from them and start over” – Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

27. Do something to save lives if you aren’t sure what to do. Sanjeev Saxena: “The world is filled with people who have needs. Be part of that life, and fulfill that need.”

29. 29. Because I know what I should do with the extra glass, I am grateful for every drop I get. “- Gary Vaynerchuk, Co-Founder and CEO of VaynerMedia .

31. It’s difficult to beat someone who doesn’t give up,” – Babe Ruth (member of the Baseball Hall of Fame).

31. 31. Is it too late to leave your job? You will not see the stars align, and traffic lights won’t turn green simultaneously. Although the universe doesn’t conspire against your, he won’t stop trying to help you. There are no perfect conditions. You can’t live your life without it. Both the pros and cons are equally bad. You can’t have it both ways.

32. “Fail often so you can be successful soon” – Tom Kelley, IDEO partner.

33. “At the moment we are not planning to conquer the world” – Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google.

34. “Time, perseverance and ten years of trying will eventually make you look like an overnight success” – Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter .

36. 36. They ignore them. Investors who are looking for proven strategies and predictable, instant results will also be ignored. Listen to customers and your vision. Then, do things that will last a lifetime. Seth Godin is the Marketing Guru.

37. “When you stop dreaming, you stop living” – Malcolm Forbes, president and editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine.

38 38. It is now easier than ever to open a business. “- Noah Everett founder of Twitpic.

39. 39. Keep moving regardless of what happens. Martin Luther King Jr., leader and activist.

40. “Your unhappiest customers are your greatest source of learning” – Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft.

41. 41. There are only 10,000 things that do not work. “- Thomas Edison, inventor.

42. 42.

43. “In the modern world of business, it is useless to be a creative and original thinker unless you also sell what you create” – David Ogilvy, founder of Ogilvy & Mather.

44. 44. You will be greeted with a slap on the face by everyone and you’ll feel like a celebrity overnight. “- Mark Cuban, president of AXS TV .

46. “If you weren’t ashamed of the first version of your product, you launched it too late” – Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

47. 47.

Bonus: You can speak to anyone, but what you say will affect how people react.” – John Rampton (entrepreneur, investor).

