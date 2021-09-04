Quantcast
27.3 C
United States of America
Saturday, September 4, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Alan Wake Remastered is now available on retailers’ websites Release date: October

By Newslanes Media
0
1

Must read

Alan Wake Remastered is now available on retailers' websites Release date: October

According to reports, the announcement will come next week.

Alan Wake Remastered is now available on several retailers websites, with an October 5th release date.

- Advertisement -

Rakuten Taiwan currently lists the Xbox 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox versions with placeholder box art. This will mark the debut of the Xbox 360 classic on PlayStation consoles.

Senior analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmad, tweeted to say Alan Wake Remastered will be announced next week.

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

It’s not surprising that Alan Wake Remastered exists. In June, Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Remake were both spotted in Epic Games Store updates, suggesting a PC release was on the cards.

- Advertisement -

Remedy, a developer, announced last year that it had signed two projects with Epic Games. Then, Control released Control’s second expansion which reintroduced Alan Wake, its fan favorite hero, into the game’s story as part of Remedy’s larger narrative universe.

Alan Wake 2 was then reported to be one of Remedy’s Epic-funded projects. Alan Wake Remastered, it makes perfect sense.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 19:52:02 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMarvel’s first live action look at ‘Shang Chi’ is now available The multiverse
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks