Alcaraz, rising star stuns Tsitsipas’ third seed in five Sets

Carlos Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tisipas in the fourth round of the US Open (Garrett Ellwood/USTA).

New York was astonished by Carlos Alcaraz, an 18-year old tennis player who defeated third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the US Open’s fourth round.

Rafael Nadal has been already hailed the Spaniard’s successor, and he took advantage of his opportunity on the big screen in spectacular fashion by winning 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-6), 0-6 7-6 (7-6), victory.

Carlos Alcaraz. This is it. This is the tweet. — US Open Tennis (@usopen).September 3, 2021

He stated that he had no words to describe how he felt right now. It’s hard to believe what just happened on the court. It’s unbelievable that Stefanos Tsitsipas beat me in such an amazing match.

It’s “a dream come true for me.”

Arthur Ashe Stadium was witness to a rollercoaster match, Alcaraz leading by one set and 3-0 before recovering from being down 5-2 to win the tie-break set.

Tsitsipas, the French Open winner, was criticized for his timing and length of toilet stops. Andy Murray harshly criticized him after their first round match. The Flushing Meadows crowd turned against the Greek when he lost the third.

Alcaraz wasn’t done, however. The teenager took the style to the next level in the decider and won the tie-break.

He’s the youngest person to make it past 16 New York City in a row since Michael Chang in 1989 and Pete Sampras (1989). Therefore, he has high expectations of reaching further with the unseeded German Peter Gojowczyk.

Tsitsipas has called those “completely fals” and said he was made the villain “for nothing”. He feels misunderstood.

He stated, “I don’t pretend that everybody loves me. I don’t want to be loved by everybody. Each person has the right to choose their favorite player and pick a team. Although I was able to feel that, I could have just ignored it.

People don’t understand, and that is the problem. If people don’t really know the sport, then all of these allegations are false.

“I guess those two events were most intense. It was a surprise to me. Because I am out there performing my sport, I don’t let anyone down. Fan support is great, but it’s not what I need. I have to perform. At that point, it doesn’t really matter.

I know that all these things are against me without any reason. My toilet breaks were taken as an athlete. It might have been a little longer than the other athletes.

But if there are rules that limit the time you can take to complete a task, I will probably follow those guidelines.

But I don’t feel the same as people. They’re here to watch the tennis. They love tennis. The newer generation is very impatient. They want it to be done quickly.

“It was the one thing that I did, and it was to change my clothes from wet to dry. It’s an issue that is apparently very serious.

