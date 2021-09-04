Alex Scott urges Paddy McGuinness to be’replaced’ amid Divide the ‘unwatchable” Question of Sport

Alex Scott (36), previously claimed she wasn’t taking over Sue Barker in a Question of Sport. She did so after calling out “negative energy” via social media. Rumours circulated earlier this year that Alex Scott, a former professional footballer, was going to take over, but later it was confirmed by Paddy McGuinness (48), who will be hosting the quiz show.
Question of Sport returned to Friday with a brand new series. It welcomed Paddy, new host and the team captains Sam Quek (and Ugo Monye) as its new hosts.
However, viewers were not impressed with the new line-up and many took to social networking to vent their dissatisfaction.
The last episode of this show aired on Friday night, the first since Sue, the legendary host for the BBC’s 24-year history, was fired by them.
Since then, viewers have taken to Twitter to ask Alex the football pundit to host the show.
Alex is currently the host of Football Focus, having taken over Dan Walker’s role. She had addressed criticisms she received after being asked a Question of Sport.
In May she took to Twitter and wrote: “NO, I’m ‘NOT” taking over Sue Barker’s QOS role, which I’ve also enjoyed for many years.
She added, “So, on Saturday the lovely, beautiful Saturday, please stop with negative energy and keep the momentum going…because I don’t have any involvement in this situation.”
Former footballer, presenter, has spoken out about backlash against the rumours that she would be taking over the program.
The Strictly star was subject to cruel criticisms and shared an “throwback” Thursday post in 2018 that featured a powerful antiracism poem which she had written. It had been printed on a London Tube notice board.
Recently, the pundit spoke out in a column published by BBC Sport about her role as Football Focus’s new editor.
Alex said: “When I was young, I wouldn’t have seen television. I didn’t think someone like me could present a program like Football Focus.”
It means so much to me that the BBC trusts me in this job and allows me to be who I am.
Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 08:41:08 +0000