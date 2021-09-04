Alex Scott urges Paddy McGuinness to be’replaced’ amid Divide the ‘unwatchable” Question of Sport

Alex Scott (36), previously claimed she wasn’t taking over Sue Barker in a Question of Sport. She did so after calling out “negative energy” via social media. Rumours circulated earlier this year that Alex Scott, a former professional footballer, was going to take over, but later it was confirmed by Paddy McGuinness (48), who will be hosting the quiz show.

Question of Sport returned to Friday with a brand new series. It welcomed Paddy, new host and the team captains Sam Quek (and Ugo Monye) as its new hosts.

- Advertisement -

However, viewers were not impressed with the new line-up and many took to social networking to vent their dissatisfaction.

The last episode of this show aired on Friday night, the first since Sue, the legendary host for the BBC’s 24-year history, was fired by them.

Since then, viewers have taken to Twitter to ask Alex the football pundit to host the show.

READ MORE: Jeremy Kyle speaks out after ITV’s show was canceled amid the death of a guest