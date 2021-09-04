American Airlines: Unvaccinated Workers – No Leave For Quarantining if You Get Covid

American Airlines said on Friday it would not provide special leave from next month to unvaccinated employees who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

It said that workers who are not vaccinated will need to take their sick leave or medical time if they have to miss work because of the disease.

In a memo sent to employees, the carrier stated that “FDA-approved vaccines are available” and would only offer pandemic relief to those who have been fully vaccinated. This was Reuters’ first report.

This is after United Airlines Inc. became the first U.S. airline to require all domestic employees to be vaccinated last month.

Separately, Alaska Air said on Friday that it had stopped special pay for unvaccinated employee absences due to COVID-19 infection or exposure to a suspect.

All new employees must be vaccinated. The airline will reimburse $200 for proof.

