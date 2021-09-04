Auto insurance: How to make your car more affordable – Smart policies can help you save money No speed limiter or black box

Recent research found that half of UK adults do not understand the differences between compulsory and voluntary excess coverage. Another one-seventh of UK adults confess that they don’t understand how insurance excesses work.
Express.co.uk spoke exclusively with him. He said that “the way we build products is customer-driven and we are proud to offer live customer support chat.”
You can reach us 24/7/365. Although it takes us much effort, we believe that they are able to answer any questions you may have about your policy, even if it is at 3am on Christmas morning.
I believe that it is better to be around customers than work for them. That’s why our products are more customer-centric.
“The old Insurers data sets, which had data for decades or decades on driving behavior, are significantly less relevant.
“That is why you have to use modern technology to obtain driving data in real-time.”
Cuvva uses drivers’ smartphone to monitor their driving habits, eliminating the need to have any additional devices installed in their cars.
It would eliminate the requirement for a formal speed limiter or black box and be replaced by something that every driver carries with them all the time, which makes it easier for drivers.
Insurance companies base their prices on the length of time that a person has driven. This is especially true for drivers who recently pass their practical exam.
Pricing can be also based on the season. There are more car accidents in winter, which is more dangerous for drivers.
Smart pricing makes use of smartphones’ computing power and sensors to monitor driving habits in order to offer a more affordable insurance policy.
The motorist must first drive at least 125 miles. After that, the price of the car will adjust based on driving habits.
To save time for drivers, Mr Gould stated that they prefer smartphones to telematics devices.
He said, “One reason cancellation fees are not charged is that the fees for Telematics Products are very high.”
They can sometimes be as high as PS125, but they must pay for the black box to cancel.
We don’t have to. That’s unfair.
We want to bring the insurance industry alive and kicking into the new world.
Published Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 03:31:08 +0000