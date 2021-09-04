Brynne Edelsten reflects on the rough year which saw her leave an institution. A bad relationship can lead to homelessness

- Advertisement -

Brynne Edelsten once lived a privileged lifestyle with her ex husband, the late businessman Geoffrey Edelsten.

But the 38-year-old had revealed to this week’s Stellar Magazine that 2020 saw her left alone and homeless during Melbourne‘s lockdown.

‘For me, the reason it was really, really difficult was because I was in a relationship that wasn’t healthy,’ she said.

'It was really difficult': Brynne Edelsten (pictured)

In addition to walking out of that relationship, lockdown prevented her from seeing her friends for help.

Thankfully, the American-born beauty was put up in crisis accommodation for two months, giving her time to take stock of the current state of her life.

While Brynne admitted her temporary living situation was less than glamorous, she said she was grateful to the charity organisations that helped her restart her life.

Life of luxury: Brynne once lived a privileged lifestyle with her ex husband, the late businessman Geoffrey Edelsten. Pictured together during their marriage

Homeless: Last year, the American-born beauty was put up in crisis accommodation for two months by a charity organisation when she found herself homeless during Melbourne's lockdown

She explained that her dire situation was a learning curve that taught her to trust herself.

Brynne told the publication that while she is taking one day at a time, she is in a ‘better place’.

‘There are still struggles like everyone has every day. Nobody is invincible. There are inner battles. But I’m in a better place,’ she proudly added.

Wedding: Brynne, a fitness instructor from California, met Geoffrey, 40 years her senior, in October 2008. The then-couple wed in a lavish ceremony at The Crown in Melbourne in 2009, that reportedly cost $3million. He was 66 and she was 26

This comes as Brynne is set to star in the new season of SAS Australia, on Channel Seven.

In the new trailer, she is shown shaking and trying to calm herself down while in a helicopter over a body of water.

She says in the voice over: ‘I am more than just Geoffrey’s ex-wife. I’m not a gold digger – I can get through anything.’

Split: The couple called it quits, separating in 2014 and finalising their divorce in April 2015. Pictured in 2013

Brynne, a fitness instructor from California, met Geoffrey, 40 years her senior, in October 2008.

The then-couple wed in a lavish ceremony at The Crown in Melbourne in 2009, that reportedly cost $3million. He was 66 and she was 26.

Geoffrey and Brynne’s relationship was captured in a short-loved reality TV show called Brynne: My Bedazzled Life from 2012 to 2014.

Challenge: Brynne is set to star in the new season of SAS Australia, on Channel Seven

She says in the voice over of a promo in which she features: 'I am more than just Geoffrey's ex-wife. I'm not a gold digger – I can get through anything'

The couple called it quits, separating in 2014 and finalising their divorce in April 2015.

Edelsten, who died in Melbourne aged 78 on June 11, was a brilliant but disgraced medical entrepreneur and one of Australia’s great self-publicists.

The new season of SAS Australia is set to launch in September