Catherine Zeta Jones, 51, is a feisty display of her beauty. Snapshot: cleavage "as a last resort"

By Newslanes Media
0
14

Catherine Zeta Jones, 51, is a feisty display of her beauty. Snapshot: cleavage "as a last resort"

Catherine Zeta Jones, 51, shared the struggles she went through to snap her new selfie. She has 3.8 million followers on Instagram. After being bombarded with messages from her fans, the actress from Wales revealed that she got inspired to snap the photo.

But she had to overcome many obstacles in order to take a photograph she liked enough for her photo-sharing website.

Catherine called her earlier attempts “rancid”, and then posted a beautiful selfie from her house.

While flaunting her natural beauty, Mask of Zorro’s star is seen looking at the camera.

Catherine was wearing minimal makeup and wore a black vest for the photograph.

One person penned: “Timeless Beauty.”

A second added comment: Happy Saturday. You look great.”

Another fan said, “WE MISSED SATURDAY SSELFIES SO MUCH THANK YOU! You look beautiful as always!”

One fourth said: “Hahahah, love that caption. As if you could ever look rancid.” Absolute BABE

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 23:46:49 +0000

