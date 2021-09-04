Christopher Smith’s Pick-Six of D.J. Uiagalelei opens Score in Georgia vs. Clemson

D.J. D.J.

No. Clemson had No. Georgia was at Georgia’s 30, in the second half. Uiagalelei made a throw toward Justyn Ross, wide receiver. Georgia cornerback Christopher Smith was the first to grab the ball, and picked up the pass. He then took it down the Tigers sideline. Uiagelelei tried a diving tackle on the Tigers’ 15, but failed. Smith was able to take the ball in the end zone and score the first points of the match with just 2:58 left in the half. Georgia led 7-0.

Halftime saw the Bulldogs still leading 7-0.

The first half of the top five matchup was dominated by defense. Clemson only had 90 yards total — 89 via the air — and Georgia managed 110 yards (68 passing, 42 running).

Uiagalelei found himself in a difficult position on Saturday. He had to face one of the top national defenses, which was a year ago. Georgia was 17th in FBS with a score of 20 points per contest for 2020.

Uiagalelei started in two games in 2020, when Lawrence was unable to play due to a positive COVID-19-test. He went 1-1. In his first start, the Tigers defeated Boston College 28-28. Then they lost a shootout 47-40 to Notre Dame. His total combined yards of 781 yards, four touchdowns and 59 yards was a remarkable 59-85. He also ran 19 times for 27 yard and two scores. He has not thrown or lost an interception.

He was only 10 of 20 in the first quarter against Georgia for those 89 yard.

JT Daniels from Georgia, his counterpart in the center, showed a lot of accuracy. He completed 13 out of 16 passes but averaged 5.23 yards per completion. With 14:19 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to score a touchdown when they march to the Tigers 19 yard line. However, Jack Pedlesny failed to make a field goal of 36 yards with just 14 minutes remaining.

