De La Hoya is admitted to the hospital with coronavirus

Oscar De La Hoya was hospitalized with coronavirus. He has now withdrawn his fight against Vitor Bellfort in Los Angeles next weekend.

To confirm Friday’s news, the 48-year old posted a video of himself in hospital on his social media platforms.

Belfort, a former UFC champion, was the September 11 fight that would have been the Hall of Fame fighter’s first return to the ring since 2008.

De La Hoya stated that he had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to contracting the disease.

What are my chances of getting COVID?” De La Hoya spoke briefly in the video.

I’m currently being treated in the hospital and I feel confident that I’ll be back in my ring by the end of the year. God Bless everyone, and keep safe. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya)September 3, 2021

“I have been taking good care of myself, and this really kicks my**s.”

He wrote on Twitter: “Wanted to tell you that even though I was fully vaccinated, Covid has infected me and I will not be fighting next weekend.”

Image:

Brazilian UFC veteran Vitor Belfort was due to take on De La Hoya on September 11

“Preparing to make this comeback was everything for me in the past months. I would like to thank everybody for all their support.

“I’m currently being treated in hospital and I am optimistic that I will return to the ring in time for the new year. God Bless everyone, and keep safe.

Image:

Evander Holyfield will face Belfort next weekend

Evander Holyfield (58), a former heavyweight champion, agreed to take on 44-year old Belfort. However, it’s not clear if the fight will be in Los Angeles or in Florida.

Holyfield was defeated by Brian Nielsen in a TKO in 2011. De La Hoya lost to Manny Pacquiao at his last professional fight in 2008.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 09:02:22 +0000