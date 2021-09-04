Digital Foundry examines No More Heroes 3. Change

Quantcast
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Digital Foundry examines No More Heroes 3.

By Newslanes Media
Digital Foundry’s team has been busy reviewing the games, giving undisputed opinion on the technology used and the optimization of the game for each platform. The latest game in their itinerary is SUDA51’s long-awaited Switch exclusive No More Heroes 3 which is a spectacularly wacky and action-packed adventure. Digital Foundry was impressed with the game, but they did notice some technical problems that limited their enjoyment. You can see their YouTube videos embedded below.

Suda 51 is back with the third installment in the No More Heroes series on Nintendo Switch. This game is a good choice in many ways, but it has some technical problems.

Via

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 20:25:03 +0000

