Early Dykes’ goal is to see wasteful Scotland move past Moldova

Lyndon Dykes’s early tap-in secured Scotland victory over Moldova in the World Cup qualifier, but they missed a lot of opportunities to win more than that 1-0 victory.

Dykes achieved his first international goal for almost a full year in order to help the Tartan Army get off to the perfect start. He did this in front of an impressive home crowd of nearly 40,000 people, reversing the good fortune Nathan Patterson had given him and Kevin Nisbet.

Scotland won the match from the opening whistle. They did not add to their score.

Steve Clarke’s team was focused on the three points in this second win, after beating Serbia with penalties last November to qualify for Euro 2020. This victory lifted them over Austria and placed them in third place in Group F.

Scotland makes hard work for dominating Moldova victory

Steve Clarke, manager of the team said that everyone should play with the front foot. He was heeded from the beginning by his players, with Tierney and Patterson trying their luck before Dykes’ 13-minute opening.

Patterson was a moment of true quality, and he stormed in to a midfield challenge before exchanging passes. He then stroking towards the corner from the return, forcing Cristian Avram into Dykes’ path. This simple goal marked Dykes’ first international match in nearly a year.

Scotland could have scored more in the second half, with Tierney’s header over the goal line easily being tipped over by Andy Robertson. They went into the break knowing that their final ball was the only thing keeping them from scoring more goals.

Image:

Nathan Patterson played a major part in Scotland’s winner in his first competitive start for his country

James McFadden, a former Scotland forward said that he hoped the team could get more goals in the second period with better concentration.

Nine minutes into the second half, that composure was still missing when Hanley stepped up to Gilmour’s corner and flicked the unmarked header over the bar.

Gilmour would be worse, as he played another excellent one-two match with Nisbet and had only the goalkeeper left to defeat sidefooted from 10 yards.

With time running out, Hanley nodded yet another header before Christie. Christie had worked space well and blazed Scotland’s 15th shot off the target.

Scotland should have had five extra minutes as injury time, but they wasted it. The crowd was still glued to their seats until the last whistle.

They could then celebrate three important points in Tartan Army’s World Cup hopes, before another big encounter against Austria on Tuesday night.

Next?

Scotland ends the international breakaway to Austria Tuesday night. Live on Sky Sports Main Event starting at 7pm. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

