Elvis Presley: Priscilla tells why she was ‘nervous to leave The King’ on her own

Elvis Presley dated many women over his 42 years, but he only married one. Priscilla, the King’s future wife, met him when she was 14 years old during West German army service. Later, she would move to Graceland. In 1967, Elvis was 32 years old and Priscilla 21.
The couple’s six-year-long marriage saw them have Elvis’ one child Lisa Marie, nine months after they were married.
Priscilla reflects fondly on her relationship with the musician, but she also admits that she was nervous about him leaving.
Elvis was surrounded by countless women fans everywhere he traveled.
The 76-year old spoke with People and said that he had to “my God, learn everything”.
Priscilla said, “Women gravitated towards him so I would be nervous when he went places alone.
I would go along with him for his dental care! Because everyone was looking out for him, I kept an eye on him.
She first saw Elvis when she was a teenager and knew that she had to “keep him”. He is the only person I want to be with.
Priscilla told him how she always greeted him at Graceland and “pampered him” during their marriage.
Linda posted a photo on Instagram recently recalling how Elvis and she spoke in their own language…inane talk.
Gladys was the first word to be used in many words. Milk was known as butch, and sooties meant feet.
Linda and Elvis were able to part ways amicably around Christmas 1976. Linda wanted a normal life.
Ginger Alden was Elvis’ final girlfriend. She lived at Graceland with him until August 1977 when he died from a heart attack.
Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 13:04:00 +0000