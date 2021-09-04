Elvis Presley: Priscilla tells why she was ‘nervous to leave The King’ on her own

Elvis Presley dated many women over his 42 years, but he only married one. Priscilla, the King’s future wife, met him when she was 14 years old during West German army service. Later, she would move to Graceland. In 1967, Elvis was 32 years old and Priscilla 21.

The couple’s six-year-long marriage saw them have Elvis’ one child Lisa Marie, nine months after they were married.

Priscilla reflects fondly on her relationship with the musician, but she also admits that she was nervous about him leaving.

Elvis was surrounded by countless women fans everywhere he traveled.

The 76-year old spoke with People and said that he had to “my God, learn everything”.

