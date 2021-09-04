GoDaddy banning Texas Right to Life reporting Site

Texas Right to Life has been informed by GoDaddy that they are being expelled.

It was informed by the domain host that GoDaddy had suspended their website, which allowed citizens to report any person who performed or assisted an abortion within six weeks. The site would be taken down in 24 hours. The site sprang up in an effort to enforce the Texas Heartbeat Law.

“We have informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have 24 hours to move to another provider for violating our terms of service,” said GoDaddy spokesperson Dan C. Rice in an email to Gizmodo.

The terms that were violated probably included reporting personal information without the subject’s consent, as the Texas Right to Life site’s submission form allowed anyone to do.

Mashable tried to access the site but a WordPress location-based security plugin blocked it. It’s unclear if this block was initiated by the site owners or as a result of GoDaddy’s eviction, but it’s likely the former given the nature of the plugin along with recent reports of attempts to overload the website with spam submissions.

What displays when you try to access the Right to Life website from the NYC area.

Representative from Texas Right to Life said this doesn’t stop them moving towards their goals.

“Our IT team is already in process of transferring our assets to another provider and we’ll have the site restored within 24-48 hours,” said spokesperson Kimberly Schwartz to NPR.

Internet “hacktivists,” who were trying to take down the site, worked overtime to spam the submission form with fake reports. Sean Black, a TikTok user and coder, created a bot to submit a false report about every 10 seconds. Although his IP address was blocked eventually, he continued creating an iOS shortcut to continue to submit false reports. According to Vice, almost 5,000 people have accessed the shortcut.

Texas Right to Life asserts that attempts to undermine the website have been unsuccessful and they are prepared to deal with such an eventuality. Still, its incredible to think about anti-abortion groups having to sift through thousands of submissions, trying to figure out if one of Marvel’s Avengers really tried to have an abortion.

