GTA 6 Expanded Edition and GTA 5 Extended Edition get double the bad news

Henderson also claimed that the next-gen GTA 5 won’t be shown at the next Sony Event.

Sony’s next PlayStation Showcase will take place on Thursday, September 9, and will provide more information about the future of PS5.

- Advertisement -

Henderson said that GTA 5 Expanded Edition and Enhanced Edition will not be appearing at the event.

Henderson stressed that it is only a guess.

According to the leaker, “Just on Call of Duty stuff occurring this month Battlefield stuff.

You have to remember that GTA 5 E&E will be huge.

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 09:40:44 +0000