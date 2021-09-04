Hall opens for Europe in Foursomes









Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire discuss continuing their unbeaten starts to the Solheim Cup with a narrow victory over Brittany Altomare and Yealimi Noh

Georgia Hall and Leona Magnuire talk about continuing their unbeaten start to the Solheim Cup, with a narrow win over Brittany Altomare & Yealimi Noh

Catriona Matthew, Team Europe Captain, has kept to a winning formula. She put together three pairs that were successful from the first day of the Sunday foursomes.

Anna Nordqvist, Matilda Castren, won the first day’s matches, beating Austin Ernst and Danielle Kang in foursomes. The fourballs saw Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae beaten in foursomes. On Sunday, the all-Scandinavian pairing will reunite in final match.

- Advertisement -

Castren and Nordqvist will play Lizette Salas, and Jennifer Kupcho. This is one of two USA pairs to win full points on the opening day. Team Europe won foursomes without losing on their way into Ohio with a 5.5-22.5 lead.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren reflect on despatching Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae 4&3 to secure their second win of the day for Team Europe Matilda Castren and Anna Nordqvist reflect upon despatching Lexi Thompson 4&3 and Mina Harigae 3 to win their second victory of the day for Team Europe

Georgia Hall, her third partner, will be leading Team Europe. She has already won alongside Celine Boutier in her first match, and she had won alongside Leona Maguire in fourballs. The Englishwoman will tee off with Madelene Sagstrom in Team Europe.

They will face Kang and Ernst who were sent first by Team USA Captain Pat Hurst. Sagstrom was the only player to be changed from eight used by Matthew in the opening morning.

Live Solheim Cup Golf - Advertisement - Live on

Ireland’s Maguire hopes to keep her 100% start with Mel Reid. The Korda sisters have separated and Ally Ewing, the partner of world No 1 Nelly Korda, has been paired up with Maguire. This duo was responsible for scoring a point in controversial circumstances at the Saturday fourballs.

Charley Hull, Emily Pedersen and Brittany Altomare will face off in the other fixture. They have won the last four holes and defeated the pair on Saturday.

Highlights from Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen’s win against Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, where the European pair won three of the last four holes to snatch victory Highlights of Charley Hull’s victory against Lexi Thompson, Brittany Altomare. The European team won the final four holes and took the win

Matthew stated, “Obviously the three pairs we have kept the same; they all won the morning.” “Then Madelene [Sagstrom] performed particularly well today and Georgia [Hall] obviously is playing well so I just thought that it might be a good pairing to shake things up and refresh the atmosphere a bit.”

Line-up of Sunday Foursomes(All times BST).

- Advertisement -

Madelene Sagstrom and 1215 Georgia Hall vs Danielle Kang & Austin Ernst

1227 Charley Hull, Emily Pedersen and Lexi Thompson vs Brittany Altomare

1239 Mel Reid, Leona Maguire and Ally Ewing

1251 Anna Nordqvist, Matilda Castren, vs Lizette Sals and Jennifer Kupcho

You can watch the Solheim Cup live every day on Sky Sports. The live coverage will continue Sunday at noon on Sky Sports Golf. You can also watch the Solheim Cup on YouTube for free.