Here are the first reviews of ‘Dune. These are the opinions of critics. Say.

Denis Villeneuve’s Due was pushed back a year after its original premiere in 2020. It was screened at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for a critical audience.

While some praised its enormous scale and beauty, others criticized it as being just the beginning of a two-part series. The movie Dune was hugely anticipated and has received many negative reviews. More will be published closer to its Oct. 2021 premiere.

- Advertisement -

These are the opinions of critics about Dune.

Intelligenter Sci-Fi

The Guardian, Xan Brooks

Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic tells us that big-budget spectaculars don’t have to be dumb or hyperactive, that it’s possible to allow the odd quiet passage amid the explosions…Dune is dense, moody and quite often sublime.

IGN , Scott Collura

Villeneuve is a master at bringing new life to tried-and-true scifi ideas.

A faithful adaptation

Roger Ebert, Glenn Kenney

It’s an understatement to say that I don’t like Villeneuve’s previous films. But I can’t deny that he’s made a more-than-satisfactory movie of the book. Two-thirds, actually.

- Advertisement -

Empire, Ben Travis

For science-fiction lovers, particularly those who revere Frank Herbert’s thick tome, and have waited for decades for the film to come to fruition, there is no doubt Villeneuve’s Dune will be the movie you have always hoped for.

An abrupt ending

IGN, Scott Collura

Villeneuve is an expert at the smart, stylish sci-fi required for a Dune movie adaptation. The film’s visuals and audio are outstanding. The movie’s last half is sadly lacking in shape and detracts from its beauty.

Indiewire, David Ehrlich

“Dune” sounds like a nightmare in the way it ends on a note that is so unresolved and flat that you don’t know why anyone chose it.

The LA Times, Justin Chang

The pleasure of watching the game of thrones unfold is there until the film abruptly stops halfway through Herbert’s novel.

High entry requirements

Vanity Fair, Richard Lawson

Dune is a stoic, uninviting piece of tentpole authorship. Dune fails to provide basic information, such as giving us something or someone to root for or feel for.

- Advertisement -

The Guardian, Xan Brooks

This is his world, rich in myth, mystery and devoid of any narrative signs or useful exposition.

It is powerful and it is overwhelming

CNET, Richard Trenholm

Villeneuve has created this Dune version. It is richly detailed, vividly imagined and filled with stunning imagery. It is utterly, and winningly bizarre.

The LA Times, Justin Chang

It’s difficult to resist the thrill of being swept up by this film’s fantastic squalls, spices, and interplanetary intrigue. The movie is so masterful in its dust-choked desertity, that it may make you want to tighten your mask a bit more in the theatre.

EW, Leah Greenblatt

Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic novel is in fact exactly what widescreens were meant for: a rich, lush filmmaking experience that’s so overwhelming, it’s worth seeing large or small.

Dune premieres in theaters and on HBO Max October 22.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 20:37.58 +0000