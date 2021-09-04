Highlights of L1, L2, round-up: Wimbledon victory; Harrogate win Top

Oxford was denied the opportunity to be at the top of League One by AFC Wimbledon, who won 3-1 at Plough Lane.

Oxford led Mark Sykes at the half-way mark. Oxford seemed poised for the top of the third level. But Jack Rudoni equalized after 55 minutes and scored his second goal late after Will Nightingale’s victory.

Hiram Boateng’s last strike saved a draw of 1-1MK Do notAtCheltenham.

After a pass from Daniel Harvie to the left, the substitute hit an unstoppable shot in the goal’s roof. This cancelled Kyle Joseph’s first goal for the Robins.

Joel Mumbungo achieved his goal.AccringtonTo beatShrewsburyAt the Wham Stadium

League Two

UnbeatenHarrogateWith a win of 3-1 at Sky Bet League Two, they stormed to the top.MansfieldOllie Clarke was sent home while Stephen Quinn was on the way.

The 73rd minute saw Harrogate go 2-1 up, while Clarke was penalized for fouling the last man, and Quinn was disqualified for striking an opposing player.

Mansfield had been ahead by Rhys Oates, but Harrogate maintained its impressive start to the campaign with goals from Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon.

Forest GreenAfter a draw, they were relegated to secondExeterSt James Park

BradfordThey are now third, having drawn 1-1 at home.WalsallWhileSwindonThey are now fourth, after they won a draw late atStevenage.

NorthamptonAfter a home win of 2-0, they are back to winning ways. They now sit fifth on the tableScunthorpe,Leyton OrientThey are now sixth following a 2-2 entertaining drawNewport.

Hartlepool was droppedAfter a 1-0 loss at, the team moved up to 7thTranmere.

Other locationsOldham’sThey were defeated 3-0 home in a poor start to their season.BarrowAndSalfordThey also lost 2-1 to the oppositionCarlisle.

Late substitution Leon Clarke was foundBristol RoversA much-needed win of 1-0 was securedCrawleyAndRochdaleThey won their first league victory at Vale Park.Port Vale2.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 17:04:05 +0000