It’s not enough to have a social presence. What is the role of consumers? Experience Augmented Reality to Enhance Your Brand

Social media content can be vital for building strong relationships and brand awareness. However, it is important to keep in mind that your audience also wants to take part. You can’t expect high engagement if you just post your content. It is important to start looking for innovative ways that consumers can experience your brand.

You may have heard of augmented reality.

Augmented Reality (AR) refers to the display of digital information on top of people’s actual view of the world. Agencies and marketers are using augmented reality technology to provide immersive experiences for their customers, to educate them and to enable their audience to interact with products in new ways.

Although this is often portrayed as futuristic technology, it’s been in use for quite some time. It is an extremely powerful innovation that can provide enriching experiences for users and allow them to interact with each other via social media.

How can augmented reality be used on social media platforms?

AR filters are a common feature of social media sites like Instagram and Snapchat. These are the AR filters that allow users to apply computer-generated effects on their faces and the environment around them.

Many social media channels have begun to integrate AR with interactive content. Virtually trying on sunglasses, lipsticks, and shoes allows shoppers to get a feel for how the product works. This helps them make a decision about whether or not they want to buy. Combining your social media advertising with AR can help ecommerce companies increase sales dramatically. A virtual sofa could be dropped into your living space before you buy to help consumers visualize the experience and make it easier for them to purchase.

Brand awareness is built by having people interact around events, creating a face filter for your brand, or making your business cards come alive with AR. This will help build brand loyalty, and lead generation. AR promises AR will make social media interactive and 3D-oriented. It can be used to share amazing products and create new experiences that are more authentic than real.

Are AR wearables possible?

3D content on social media will be more popular in the future. This is thanks to AR and wearable tech such as wearables. The world’s largest tech firms are spending huge amounts of money and time on new projects to bring AR experiences right to your screen. AR headsets, glasses, or contact lenses could be some of their most important investments. They are called “wearables”

Wearables can add 3D information to your visual field, such as directions, emails or virtual holograms. Instead of looking down at a display or away from loved ones, you can control futuristic glasses by tapping, gesturing, or even speaking. This could be a major entry point for AR-wearable technology. With more people moving to work from home in the wake Covid-19, slimmer AR displays could increase efficiency and save companies money.

Businesses should incorporate new technology, such as augmented reality (AR) into their social media marketing strategies, especially as social media platforms continue to improve their offerings and introduce new AR hardware.

