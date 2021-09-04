Jeff Koons has created a limited edition BMW 8 Series by Jeff Koons Gran Coupe

For another partnership, Jeff Koons, the famed artist will be joining BMW. The Munich-based automaker today announced that Koons would create a limited edition BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. After its February 2022 world premiere at Frieze Los Angles, the 8 Series Gran Coupe will go on sale in a limited collector’s edition. At Pinakothek des Moderne’s exclusive night event, Jeff Koons & Oliver Zipse shared first images and details about the 8 Series Gran Coupe.

BMW and Koons have been collaborating since 2010, when Koons created the original BMW M3 GT2 Art Car, which was raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jeff Koons, Artist: “I am really thrilled and honoured about the opportunity to work with BMW again and to create a special edition car. I was thinking very intensely about it: What is the essence of the 8 Series Gran Coupe? What is the essence of power? How to create something that exemplifies all the energy of the BMW 8 Series that is also able to touch upon the human element? Again, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to be working as part of the BMW family again.”

I am proud to announce my new partnership with Jeff Koons. Let me just say that I absolutely love the designs he created. We are very fond of our 8 Series Gran Coupe and Jeff’s car design is filled with joy and passion. Jeff says that since the relaunch of our partnership, he has been proud to return with the BMW family. Numerous engineers and designers gave their best to make Jeff’s vision a reality. Jeff Koons, welcome home!”Oliver Zipse,BMW AG Chairman of the Board of Management.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS features a multi-layer paint taking 285 hours to apply onto each car. The exterior design combines eleven different colors ranging from blue to silver as well as from yellow to black. Only two cars will be produced each week at the Dingolfing Plant.

Interior features high-end materials such as fine leather, and a cupholder cover with edition badgering and artist’s signature. Seats are made from the bold red and blue colours of M.

On the occasion of the announcement in Munich, the artist’s very own Art Car as well as those by Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, John Baldessari and Esther Mahlangu are on display at the Pinakothek der Moderne.

