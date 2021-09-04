John Murtough, chief of Man Utd says he has two midfield goals Summer transfer window 2022

It seems that United plans to pursue both players next season.

It remains to be seen if they are able to strengthen their midfield after this summer’s failure.

Paul Parker, a former United player and star, spoke in July to support Rice’s old side. He also expressed his belief that he would make a great Old Trafford striker.

He told MEN Sport that if you talk about the impact of transfers, he might be the most significant and can make a difference in a truly-good partnership compared with an average one.

He is very rare to be booked because of the way he plays and with what authority he has.

