Jurassic World: Primal Ops was registered Universal

Jurassic Park fans have just seen the announcement of Jurassic World Evolution 2, along with confirmations that the management-strategy sequel will be out in November. Now it appears that a new game, Jurassic World Primal Ops might also be in development.

This new Jurassic World game was outed by the copyright search engine website Trademarkia, as apparently on August 26 NBC Universal/Universal City Studios LLC – who own the rights to the Jurassic Park/World franchise – filed a trademark for the title ‘Jurassic World: Primal Ops’ under Computer & Software Products.

It is clear from the classification that Jurassic World Primal Ops a game. The description also refers to “mobile”, which seems like a broad classification that covers all digital games. However, it does mention “computer game software”, “video gaming consoles”, and discs. So, fans looking for Jurassic World/Park may not have to settle for another app.

You can view the trademark on JustiaTrademarks. This is also the site where the identity of Jurassic World Aftermath VR games was revealed last year. The name of the trademark holder is the same. Aftermath mentioned “virtual Reality” in its filing. Primal Ops does not, which means it is unlikely to be a VR-game at least. However, Aftermath did not mention “mobile apps”, so prepare yourself for the possibility of Primal Ops being a mobile app.

A name such as ‘Primal Ops” does hint at a shooter, so I apologize for leaping to conclusion that this might be a Jurassic Park: Trespasser sequel. For now though, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will have to do.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 15:05:55 +0000