Quantcast
18.4 C
United States of America
Saturday, September 4, 2021
type here...
Sports

Man Utd transfer row involves Joel Glazer and Ed Woodward after happy summer dealings

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Man Utd transfer row involves Joel Glazer and Ed Woodward after happy summer dealings

As the Red Devils aimed for a better future, agreements were also reached with Facundo and Amad Pellistri.

Glazer’s and Woodward’s row cast doubt over United and took the shine off Cavani, Alex Telles, and Donny van der Beek signings.

- Advertisement -

Twelve months later, however, there has been no such thing.

United was impressive in this summer. Heaton was signed because they knew that Heaton would be a good goalkeeper for Dean Henderson and David De Gea.

Sancho was an agreement that took years to make and the club didn’t have any specialists in right-wing football, so this area is now being addressed.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 12:13:09 (+10000)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrynne Edelsten reflects on the rough year which saw her leave an institution. A bad relationship can lead to homelessness
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks