Manchester United has signed seven players due to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United , on deadline day, confirmed the Hollywood return of Cristiano Ronaldo . It’s ironic, as they have struggled for many years to replace Portugal international. Express Sport now plans to examine the people they brought in, hoping they would replace the Portugal International.

Antonio Valencia

United made Ronaldo’s resignation public in May 2009. The forward joined Real Madrid.

They signed Antonio Valencia, a replacement, as soon as the incident was over.

Although the Ecuadorian international was an important figure in the Red Devils’ team, he wasn’t the same after suffering a severe knee injury during the Rangers match in 2010.

United was fortunate to have Valencia as a valuable asset, although it never got anywhere near Ronaldo’s heir.

It was clear that he had become a right-back by the time he left Old Trafford. Ronaldo, on the other hand, was plundering Juventus’ home goals in Italy.

Michael Owen

Michael Owen arrived in the same year that Ronaldo and Valencia left.

They gave the England international No 7 shirt to the expectation that he would produce similar goal totals as the previous owner.

But that was not the case.

Owen enjoyed some great moments for United. He scored a late win against Manchester City as well as a hat trick in Champions League against Wolfsburg.

Owen didn’t even get close to Ronaldo’s goals in his Old Trafford seasons before joining Stoke as a free agent.

