Manchester United has signed seven players due to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United, on deadline day, confirmed the Hollywood return of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s ironic, as they have struggled for many years to replace Portugal international. Express Sport now plans to examine the people they brought in, hoping they would replace the Portugal International.
Antonio Valencia
United made Ronaldo’s resignation public in May 2009. The forward joined Real Madrid.
They signed Antonio Valencia, a replacement, as soon as the incident was over.
Although the Ecuadorian international was an important figure in the Red Devils’ team, he wasn’t the same after suffering a severe knee injury during the Rangers match in 2010.
United was fortunate to have Valencia as a valuable asset, although it never got anywhere near Ronaldo’s heir.
It was clear that he had become a right-back by the time he left Old Trafford. Ronaldo, on the other hand, was plundering Juventus’ home goals in Italy.
Michael Owen
Michael Owen arrived in the same year that Ronaldo and Valencia left.
They gave the England international No 7 shirt to the expectation that he would produce similar goal totals as the previous owner.
But that was not the case.
Owen enjoyed some great moments for United. He scored a late win against Manchester City as well as a hat trick in Champions League against Wolfsburg.
Owen didn’t even get close to Ronaldo’s goals in his Old Trafford seasons before joining Stoke as a free agent.
Wilfried Zaha
Sir Alex Ferguson signed Wilfried Zaha towards the end of his reign.
After seeing the player perform for Crystal Palace, he thought that the forward would make a great gift for David Moyes’ successor.
But the Scot was wrong.
Because of his skills and tricks, Zaha’s young age was often compared with Ronaldo.
After just four United appearances, he was eventually sold to Louis van Gaal. He never liked him.
Angel Di Maria
Since Ronaldo left, United has struggled to be on the right side for many years.
Angel Di Maria, another player that they believed would replicate the Portugal international’s success was also mentioned.
They were wrong, however.
Ronaldo was drawn to Di Maria’s Manchester performances early on, but his performance in Manchester faded after an attack at his home.
After just one year of English football, he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain and has been there ever since.
Memphis Depay
After seeing Di Maria’s failure, United turned their attention to players who could be next Ronaldo.
That’s how they found Memphis Depay.
The 2015 Netherlands International joined PSV Eindhoven, ignoring moves to Liverpool or PSG.
Di Maria was also impressed with his first time at the club, scoring an impressive brace against Club Brugge during a Champions League qualifier.
After just 18 months, however, Mourinho was finally sold. Jose Mourinho sold the forward to Lyon where he rebuilt and joined Barcelona in this summer.
Alexis Sanchez
United believed that Alexis Sanchez was a winning player when they signed her.
The Chilean international was a star at Arsenal, sometimes carrying Arsenal alone.
However, Sanchez signed and Ronaldo gave him his old No7 shirt. It quickly became clear that Sanchez wouldn’t stay the course.
After 18 months, he was allowed to be loaned by Inter Milan, before transferring to San Siro permanently.
United had to go back to square one when trying to acquire a Ronaldo-type player.
Jadon Sancho
United made another significant signing this summer to address their right-wing problems. This is an area that they haven’t been in the same place since Ronaldo’s departure.
After four years of monitoring, Jadon Sancho was finally signed.
We will see how he does.
He’ll now be able to play with Ronaldo instead of living in the shadow of him and face the possibility of doing the same things that the 36-year old did.
This has relieved the pressure. To prove that the club was right to chase his signature for so long, Sancho must start to deliver.
