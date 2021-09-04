Marvel’s first live action look at ‘Shang Chi’ is now available The multiverse

Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings are two of many things.

It’s a huge step forward in Asian-American representation in the superhero genre, a fantastic movie that carves its own path in the saturated Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a showcase for everyone’s new favorite Marvel hero Simu Liu. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it’s the first glimpse at the multiverse.

Fans’ hopes for the introduction of the multiverse — a revolutionary concept that would break open the MCU and enable Disney to use all of the Marvel-associated properties in its record-breaking franchise — were centered on the upcoming films Spider-Man, No Way Home, and Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness (2022). Shang-Chi was expecting his story to focus on a street hero with no supernatural powers. But Shang’s unexpected journey took him to another universe.

ShangChiopens with the tale of Wenwu (the immortal master of Ten Rings, and ShangChi’s dad). Wenwu, bored with power and money, travels to the magical landof Ta Lo where he encounters Jiang Li, who is the guardian and eventual wife of Ta Lo. Jiang Li flees her home to wed Wenwu. They have two children Shang-Chi, and Xialing. She dies protecting them against Wenwu’s enemies, The Iron Gang.

Jiang Li’s story has a few key points to be aware of. First, Jiang Li is able to use Ta Lo. She can manipulate wind and uses it to enhance her practice of a wuxia-inspired martial art unique to her people. Second, her abilities are lost when Jiang Li is brought to Wenwu. Third part is when ShangChi and Xialing make it to Ta Lo. They meet their auntie Ying Nan who informs them that they must stop the evil from reaching ” your world“.

Ta Lo, a universe where Morris and butt-chicken dog Morris run free and all birds fly on the same page, is a completely different world.

This is the first sign that Ta Lo does not exist in a magic land hidden from the MCU’s regular plane of existence. Ta Lo exists in a completely different universe. It is populated by butt-chicken dog Morris who frolics freely while the birds are constantly on fire. Jiang Li wasn’t a human like we know, she was a being of another dimension that drew power from it. This makes Shang Chi and Xialing Marvel characters who were half-multiversal at birth.

Mid-credit in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gives a hint about the origin of the Ten Rings. They are older than any MCU characters and started to act as beacons for something when Shang-Chi used them in the third act. It could indicate that the Ten Rings call to ancient beings such as the Eternals or that they are, in fact, from another universe. It is not easy to access the watery portal from Ta Lo, but it is possible for normal people. This means there could be more accessible portals to multiverse artifacts around the globe.

Marvel can build something as big and complex over several television shows, but then surprise their fans by releasing a single origin story set in another universe. The MCU is moving towards multiversal war as promised by Loki. Shang-Chi & Xialing are now two of the key characters in this storyline.

Just imagine when the most powerful people on Earth-199999 start flipping out about traveling to other realities and Shang-Chi is looking at them like “oh, I didn’t realize this was your first time.” All the Phase 4 heroes need to get up on Shang Chi and Xialing’s levels.

Theaters are showing Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings.

