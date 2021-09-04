MINI brings #BIGLOVE to Munich’s 2021 IAA

MINI will be opening a shop in Munich’s streets, home to parent company BMW for the 2021 IAA. MINI Brand Hub’s location will be at the Lenbachplatz Pavilion. The brand’s slogan for this event is #BIGLOVE. This love can be expressed in two directions (get out of your gutter). It is both for the environment and the interpersonal relationships.

MINI hopes to engage the public during the IAA about future electrification, digitalization and urban mobility. MINI will have an “Open Space” at the Max-Joseph-Platz where innovative concepts in urban mobility will be displayed.

- Advertisement -

Much of the 2021 IAA will be on the “Blue Lane”, a twelve kilometer long transport and test track for zero-emission vehicles; EVs, hybrids, and even hydrogen cars; and transport busses. With the Blue Lane, attendees will be able to experience the all-electric MINI Cooper SE.

For those interested in electric MINIs, the IAA will have the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 and the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4. The MINI Electric Pacesetter will however be the main attraction. This all-electric MINI was previously used to pace Formula E’s Formula E race car. MINI’s new concept car, the MINI Vision Urbanaut — will be on display. It will showcase sustainable design and clever space use, as well as the ability to move freely.

- Advertisement -

It’s clear that MINI is using the 2021 IAA to focus on urban mobility, electrification, and potentially even automation. That’s no surprise, considering that’s what most brands are doing there as well. But MINI has always been a brand about urban mobility, so to see what it’s vision for the future will be is going to be interesting. Make sure to check it out if you’re in town.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 13:06:05 +0000