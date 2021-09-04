Quantcast
Olly Murs stirs concern with early pains After surgery, Soccer Aid is closed for several weeks

Must read

In August, The Heart Skips a Beat singer said: “Hey everybody what’s going on?” You might be wondering, “What’s the deal, Olly is in a hospital?”

“Well, I just had surgery on the left leg.”

He said: “It has been an exhausting 72 hours, but I am finally here.

After my second song, a small piece of bone from my knee got lodged on my back. It basically closed my leg. During the gig, I just limped the entire time. It was unbelievable.

Olly tried to find the positive side of things and explained that he was relieved from his initial fear of having ruptured his ACL.

