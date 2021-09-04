Outlook and Gmail users are warned of a new threat to their email accounts Are experts worried?

Use Gmail or Outlook? Security experts warn that you should be alert for new scams in email. Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting center for cyber fraud and fraud. Security experts have raised alarm over a variety of new email scams, including fraudulent ASDA or PayPal messages.

This scam ASDA email tries to convince victims to click on a link that claims the recipient won a gift certificate. The scam claims that the victim can claim a PS100 voucher to use in-store. The victim will need to provide a few personal details in order to claim the cash reward.

This is part of an old trick used by fraudsters to get victims to give their personal data. Action Fraud stated that the scammers were threatening victims with a Asda gift-card fraud. Action Fraud received 159 reports in 48 hours regarding fake emails purporting from Asda.

The emails claim that the recipients can be entered into a survey to win a PS100 Promo Reward Gift Card. These emails contain links to malicious websites which are intended to steal personal data.

Action Fraud advises that people avoid falling for similar frauds like this: “Your bank or other official organization won’t ask you to share your personal information via email or text. Call them to verify that they are sending you a real message.

Action Fraud also warns Outlook and Gmail users of another email scam that’s being circulated. It’s a fake PayPal message with the victim allegedly being locked out.

