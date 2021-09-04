Outlook and Gmail users are warned of a new threat to their email accounts Are experts worried?

Use Gmail or Outlook? Security experts warn that you should be alert for new scams in email. Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting center for cyber fraud and fraud. Security experts have raised alarm over a variety of new email scams, including fraudulent ASDA or PayPal messages.
This scam ASDA email tries to convince victims to click on a link that claims the recipient won a gift certificate. The scam claims that the victim can claim a PS100 voucher to use in-store. The victim will need to provide a few personal details in order to claim the cash reward.
This is part of an old trick used by fraudsters to get victims to give their personal data. Action Fraud stated that the scammers were threatening victims with a Asda gift-card fraud. Action Fraud received 159 reports in 48 hours regarding fake emails purporting from Asda.
The emails claim that the recipients can be entered into a survey to win a PS100 Promo Reward Gift Card. These emails contain links to malicious websites which are intended to steal personal data.
Action Fraud advises that people avoid falling for similar frauds like this: “Your bank or other official organization won’t ask you to share your personal information via email or text. Call them to verify that they are sending you a real message.
Action Fraud also warns Outlook and Gmail users of another email scam that’s being circulated. It’s a fake PayPal message with the victim allegedly being locked out.
READ MORE: WhatsApp and Gmail messages can be hacked – here’s how to stay safe
This is yet another scam that aims to steal sensitive data – this time, it’s about PayPal login information.
PayPal allows users to easily access their credit cards. This could result in a victim going severely broke.
Action Fraud warns: “PayPal scam reported 244 Times in one Week. Action Fraud received 244 reports about fraudulent emails purporting from PayPal this week. Emails claim that the PayPal account of the victim has been temporarily restricted. These links lead to phishing sites that look real and are intended to steal login information for PayPal, personal financial data, and other sensitive information.
You can report suspicious emails to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service. The email address for this is [email protected]
Action Fraud also on its website offers advice on how you can spot a fake email.
These are the warning signs you should be aware of.
* This email address does not correspond with that of the trust organization’s website.
* An email from an entirely different address is used or you can use a webmail address that’s free.
* Your email address does not include your full name. Instead, it uses an informal greeting such as “dear customer”.
* An urgency, such as the threat of your account being closed if you don’t act quickly.
* An obvious website link. They can appear very similar to the correct address or faked. However, even one character difference could indicate a completely different website.
* Request for information, such as username, password or bank details.
* This email may contain spelling or grammatical mistakes.
* The email you received from the company appears not to be what it was.
* Instead of using the standard text format, the entire email text is enclosed in an image.
* This image includes an embedded link to a fake site.
Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 08:09:05 +0000