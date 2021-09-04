Piers Morgan’s GMB exit has blindsided Susanna Reid: “I was completely amazed by it.” I didn’t believe he would really go’

Susanna Reid (50), a Good Morning Britain host, said that Piers Morgan, her ex-cohost, walked away from the set following a clash with Alex Beresford, a weather reporter, earlier in the year. The ITV host explained that she didn’t think Piers Morgan, 56, would leave the show.

The mother-of-3 reflected on her moment when her star co-star stormed off from the GMB set and said that it feels “a blur” now.

Susanna said, “I was shocked.”

It was surreal to see Piers get up and leave.

She explained that she went to meet him and had an “animated discussion”.

