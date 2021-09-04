Piers Morgan’s GMB exit has blindsided Susanna Reid: “I was completely amazed by it.” I didn’t believe he would really go’

Susanna Reid (50), a Good Morning Britain host, said that Piers Morgan, her ex-cohost, walked away from the set following a clash with Alex Beresford, a weather reporter, earlier in the year. The ITV host explained that she didn’t think Piers Morgan, 56, would leave the show.
The mother-of-3 reflected on her moment when her star co-star stormed off from the GMB set and said that it feels “a blur” now.
Susanna said, “I was shocked.”
It was surreal to see Piers get up and leave.
She explained that she went to meet him and had an “animated discussion”.
READ MORE: Dan Walker welcomes new colleague to BBC show ahead of Louise’s exit
He returned, and she continued: “I can’t recall what I said. It’s all blurred now.”
Susanna said that Piers was a tense and outspoken man, but she didn’t think he would leave ITV.
She said that she didn’t believe he would really quit the show, and then added: “That was certainly another shock.”
The star described the moment as “emotional”, looking back at it.
Piers’ comments regarding Meghan Markle caused a stir following Oprah Winfrey’s tell-all interview.
In a sit-down conversation, Meghan said that she had experienced mental struggles as a senior palace member. She also claimed that an unnamed royal made racist comments about Archie before his birth.
Piers criticized the Duchess of Malta live on GMB and said: “I’m sorry. I don’t think she believed a single word.” If she gave me a weather report, I would not believe her.
Susanna responded, “Well that’s apathetic response to someone who has expressed those thoughts,”
The Duke and Duchess clashed then with Alex Beresford, an ITV weather journalist. This led to him running off the set.
ITV issued a statement hours later confirming that the presenter had resigned from the show, six years after he was featured alongside Susanna Reid.
Piers’ remarks led to a record 58,000 complaints being filed with Ofcom.
The regulator decided that the comments made by the ex-editor of the newspaper about the Duchess were not in violation of their code.
Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 07:43:09 +0000