Sean was led out of the picture after posting a story on Instagram for 180,000 followers.

As people walked towards him, the actor posted a video of himself at the top of the stairs in front of Canary Wharf Station.

- Advertisement -

Over the video, he wrote: “Kids do not need an experimental jab. Prove us wrong.”

Sean added: “So, we’re at the MHRA Building. Two people are inside this building.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 14:30:10 +0000