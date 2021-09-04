Rainbow Six Siege developers are taking a hard line against AFKers

Rainbow Six Siege does not have Cookie Clicker. If you are playing it, it is probably worth it. According to the developers, they have seen an increase in AFKers within game. Therefore, a new round of sanctions is being taken against idle players. Ubisoft currently sanctions AFK-abusers manually, however, automatic detection is being considered.

“In recent weeks, we’ve become aware of a rising issue of players abusing AFK methods in-game,” Ubisoft says in the announcement. We will not accept bad players disrupting or degrading our player’s play experience. The devs are taking immediate action to stop those who abuse this behavior, starting today with manual sanctions. Devs say that they will be evaluating design modifications to address the problem, and adding additional AFK detections as well as sanctions in the weeks ahead.

The AFKing may be an attempt to increase renown and unlock customisation options. Ubisoft is taking notice because Siege, being a team-based game, means that AFK players will sandbag any group with which they are matched.

We’ve also gotten a new animated trailer ahead of the Crystal Guard release date, which you can check out below.

For more FPS games, you can follow that link.

Publited Fri, 3 Sep 2021 at 22:27.54 +0000