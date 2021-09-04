Stock warning for 5: It could be even harder to purchase 5 soon

PS5 stock may be even harder to come by in the next few weeks. According to @PS5StockAlertUK, demand for the PS5 will rise “drastically”. Demand for the PS5 is likely to increase as more people return to work and students go back to school.
The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account posted: “We expect demand to rise drastically after September due to students returning to education and employees returning back to work (those who are on holiday).”
There is a real danger that the PS5 console will become even less common, but there are also fears that current stock shortages may continue for several more years.
Takeshi Kamebuchi from Toshiba said that the PS5 stock shortage is unlikely to improve anytime soon.
Kamebuchi-san stated that supply problems for the chips in the PS5 production are likely to persist for at least another year.
In some instances, customers might not be able get a PS5 before 2023.
Speaking to Bloomberg, the Yoshida director in charge of semiconductors said: “The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year.
We may not be able to serve all customers in certain cases until 2023.
Sony has announced the PS5 Event, giving gamers more reason to buy the new console.
On Thursday, September 9, the next PS5 event, referred to as “The PlayStation Showcase”, will take place.
With announcements by PlayStation Studios and industry-leading devs, the PS5 event offers a peek into the future.
The official PlayStation account tweeted: “Save the Date!
Next Thursday, “PlayStation Showcase 2021” broadcasts live.
Get a glimpse at the future PS5 with updated information from PlayStation Studios, industry-leading developers and more. We hope to see you there!
Next PlayStation Event will be held at 9:00 BST and last approximately 40 minutes.
Rumours abound about major announcements, such as the unveiling of the God of War 2 game.
Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 12:48:06 +0000