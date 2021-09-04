Stock warning for 5: It could be even harder to purchase 5 soon

PS5 stock may be even harder to come by in the next few weeks. According to @PS5StockAlertUK, demand for the PS5 will rise “drastically”. Demand for the PS5 is likely to increase as more people return to work and students go back to school.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account posted: “We expect demand to rise drastically after September due to students returning to education and employees returning back to work (those who are on holiday).”

There is a real danger that the PS5 console will become even less common, but there are also fears that current stock shortages may continue for several more years.

Takeshi Kamebuchi from Toshiba said that the PS5 stock shortage is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Kamebuchi-san stated that supply problems for the chips in the PS5 production are likely to persist for at least another year.

In some instances, customers might not be able get a PS5 before 2023.

