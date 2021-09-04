Tesla’s Cybertruck delay until 2022 by Elon Musk This confirms

This is the rate at which a Cybertruck can be seen on the streets.

On a company call with Tesla employees, Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck isn’t expected to go into production until late 2022, and volume production may not ramp up until late 2023, according to Electrek.

- Advertisement -

This latest timeline update comes after the Tesla website quietly changed its fine print to indicate that the Cybertruck would be coming in 2022, rather than late 2021 as previously promised. The delay wasn’t entirely surprising, as Musk had tweeted about the manufacturing and supply chain issues that had plagued the company, most likely pandemic-related.

While not unexpected, the “late” part of “late 2022” is disappointing to the more than 1.25 million customers who pre-ordered the Cybertruck by Aug. 2021.

Although the Cybertruck promises will be fulfilled in the additional year, Tesla customers shouldn’t expect it to happen any sooner. It is anticipated that the Cybertruck will be made at Tesla’s new Austin factory, Gigafactory Texas. Problem is? The Gigafactory is still under construction itself.

If the Cybertruck is made by an industrial unit, it might prove difficult for consumers to obtain the Cybertruck.

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 14:35.05 +0000