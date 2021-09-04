The Royal Tourism to the UK demonstrates a’real Interest and Desire to. Learn more about the Monarchy

Joss stated: “The British Royal Familie are a key component of our heritage with links to cultural places across the country.

“The popularity of historical dramas like The Crown has shown that there’s a genuine interest in learning more about the Monarchy, and following their steps.”

“Pre-pandemic, the UK’s amazing history and culture were one reason international tourists came to our four countries.

We expect that this trend will continue into 2022, and we anticipate attractions such as Buckingham Palace and the Scottish Highlands, Caerphilly Castle, Wales, and Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, to be high up on people’s must-see list.

