This intuitive CV maker will help you jumpstart your career

SAVE 37%: A one-year subscription to the hipCV Resume Builder is on sale for PS35.78 as of Sept. 4, saving you 37% on list price.

Your CV is the first chance you get to show a potential employer what you’re truly made of. It should be just as fresh and up to date as the info, so you’re ready to wow them in the interview.

- Advertisement -

With hipCV, you’ll gain access to an intuitive CV builder that lets you create and optimise yours exactly how employers want it.

HipCV does more than simply provide a template for your CV. HipCV helps you to check grammar, and create full sentences using inspiration from successful CVs. This program will not allow you to get bogged down or experience writer’s blocks. You can track how often potential employers view your CV link using the intuitive CV maker.

Your CV can be converted into a mobile-friendly site in minutes. You can also download the resume and link to others. Access to our exclusive cover letter generator will allow you to create and customize the cover letter that matches your resume.

A one-year subscription to hipCV normally retails for PS57, but for a limited time, you can take 37% off and get it for just PS35.78.

Credit to hipCV

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 05:26.43 +0000