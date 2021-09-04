Three Earnings winners to buy now

- Advertisement -

September

4, 2021 Read for 5 minutes

This story originally appeared on MarketBeat



The best strategy for a position is difficult to determine ahead of an earnings report. These binary events could lead to large moves up or down in stock prices. It might seem tempting to buy shares before a report is released. However, it’s better to wait until the company has reported its figures before you initiate a new stock position. This allows you to observe how the market responds and prevents your capital from being put at risk by a sharp decline.

Many earnings winners have seen their profits slip after they report and held on to them, which suggests that prices will rise in the coming sessions. We believe that a few top names will trend higher in the future, so we have prepared this list with 3 earnings winners you can buy right now. We’ll take a closer look below at each one.

- Advertisement -

MongoDB is the first company to mention. They have created a database platform that allows developers to create and modify applications in any environment, whether it’s on-premise or cloud. MongoDB’s unique database platform, document-oriented, helps developers to meet today’s technological requirements. We are aware that many businesses want to modernize and migrate their data into cloud computing. MongoDB, a powerful tool for managing large amounts of data distributed across many locations is becoming increasingly difficult.

This stock is likely to continue its rally after the company posted impressive Q2 earnings results. With Q2 revenue of $199 million, up 44% year-over-year, and strong growth in subscription sales, it’s clear that this company is executing at a high level and taking full advantage of the needs of enterprises going through digital transformations. MongoDB reported that its total database downloads surpassed 200,000,000 during Q2, which further supports the claim that it is one of IT’s most successful growth stories.

Asana is a company that makes tools to enable remote work, and increase productivity in enterprises. Asana’s platform allows teams to collaborate more effectively by making it easier for individuals to prioritize and manage tasks within each project. This solution allows team leaders to manage multiple projects and processes. It also provides an opportunity for executives and managers to share information across the organization and get real-time insight into project progress.

Asana has already been a massive winner in 2021 and continues to deliver strong top-line growth, which is exactly what investors want to see. Asana’s Q2 Report showed that the company had $89.5 million in revenues, an increase of 72% over the previous year. The enterprise customers saw strong growth with more than $50,000 spent, which was up 111% from the prior year. While Asana continues to work towards profitability, investors should be encouraged to add shares by Asana’s full-year fiscal guidance being raised and getting close to $100 per share.

Lowe’s, a strong earnings stock that is ripe for growth, might be the one you’re looking at. After a significant move up in Q2, the stock is consolidating well and may reach new highs over the next few weeks. As the world’s second-largest home improvement retailer, Lowe’s has been benefitting from the trend of consumers spending big on their homes. There are many positives for Lowe’s, including a robust housing market and more people staying at home after the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Lowe’s exceeded the consensus EPS estimates for Q2 by reporting a 14% increase year-over year to $4.25 per shares and a 21% increase year-over year in pro business revenue. This is a positive sign that maintenance and construction activity are picking up again among its professional clients. The company also has a lot of positive things to say about its investment in digital sales channels. Marvin Ellison, the CEO, is also one of the most respected in the industry. Lowe’s has a great stock that you should consider buying right away. It boasts a history of dividend payments and share repurchases.