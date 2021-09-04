Quantcast
Union Pacific (UNP), Dips More than Broader Markets. What are you waiting for? You Should Be Aware

Union Pacific (UNP), which closed at $214.91 in the most recent trading session, saw a move of -1.2% from the previous day.

This story originally appeared on Zacks

Union Pacific (UNP), which closed its most recent trading session at $214.91 moved -1.2% compared to the previous trading sessions. This was a better move than the S&P 500’s daily losses of 0.03%.

Today’s close saw railroad shares lose 0.74% in the last month. This was lower than the Transportation sector’s gains of 4.41%, and the S&P 500 gain of 3.59%.

As UNP approaches its next earnings reporting date, Wall Street will look for positive signs from UNP. Expected EPS to be reported at $2.60. This is 29.35% more than the previous-year quarter. The most recent consensus estimate for the quarter is $5.53 Billion, an increase of 12.47% over the previous year.

Our Zacks Consensus estimates for the year show that analysts expect earnings to be $10.02 per share, and revenues of $21.64 trillion. This would represent an increase of +22.34% or +10.79% from the previous year.

Investors are advised to keep track of any changes in UNP analyst estimates. These changes usually reflect short-term trends in business, which are subject to change often. We can therefore interpret positive estimates revisions to be a good indicator of the company’s future business prospects.

These revisions to estimates are shown to be directly related with the near-term momentum in share prices, according research. We have created the Zacks Rank to benefit from these changes. It is a proprietary model that takes into consideration estimate revisions and gives an actionable rating system.

Zacks Rank ranges between #1 (Strong Buy), to #5 (“Strong Sell”) The Zacks Rank system has an impressive, independent-audited record of success. Since 1988, #1 stocks have delivered an average annual return +25%. Our consensus EPS projection has remained flat for the last 30 days. UNP currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors are advised to also take note of UNP’s current valuation metrics. This includes its forward P/E ratio at 21.71. This is a significant discount when compared with the industry average Forward P/E at 21.92.

We should also mention UNP’s PEG ratio, which is 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the P/E ratio but also considers the expected earnings growth rate of the stock. As of yesterday’s closing, the Transportation & Rail industry had a PEG ratio average of 2.17.

Transportation is a sector that includes the Transportation industry. The current Zacks Industry Rank for this industry is 219. This puts it at the bottom 14% among all 250+ industries.

Zacks Industry Rank measures the strength and diversity of individual industries by measuring their average Zacks Rank. Research shows that top-rated industries are able to outperform bottom 50% by a factor 2 to 1.

Follow these and other stock-moving metrics on Zacks.com.

Publited at Fri, 3 Sep 2021 23.21:50 +0000

