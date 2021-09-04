UPDATE: Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West now: Collector’s and Digital Deluxe Editions detailed

Thursday’s celebration was meant to honor Horizon Forbidden West, and Guerrilla’s amazing efforts to bring it to you on February 18th 2022. It’s clear, however that our pre-order kickoff offerings were not up to the mark. We made an agreement last year to provide free upgrades for cross-gen launch titles. This included Horizon Forbidden West. Although Forbidden West was unable to launch in the timeframe we originally planned, the impact of the pandemic has forced us to extend our promise:Horizon Forbidden West will allow you to free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version if purchased on PlayStation 4. Today, I want to also confirm that the PlayStation exclusive cross-gen games (newly released on PS4 and PS5) will offer a digital $10 USD upgrade from PS4 or PS5. The next God of War, Gran Turismo 7 and all other cross-gen PS4 and PS5 titles published by Sony Interactive Entertainment will be affected. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment You will need to upgrade a PS4 eligible game on disc to the digital PS5 edition. A PS5 console must have a disk drive. The PlayStation(r)5 Digital Edition cannot accept PS4 discs.

Horizon Forbidden West will be coming to PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 consoles February 18, 2022. We were ecstatic to finally be able to share the release date with you last week during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, and to see everyone’s reactions to our news.

We are now accepting pre-orders of the game all over the world. Here’s more information about each edition.





Watch Video



- Advertisement -

Horizon Forbidden West is continuing six months after Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy is a machine hunter who has traveled west in search of a deadly and mysterious blight. She will encounter new and deadly tribes in these unknown lands. She must face this frontier with her old and new friends to discover the answers to saving life on Earth.

Let’s now take a look through the options available to pre-order Horizon Forbidden West. You can also pre-order Horizon Forbidden West if you wish.Pre-order physical or digital editions from participating retailers.You will find the Nora Legacy Outfit, Spear and other items that you can use anywhere. These items can be purchased via PlayStation Store.

You can only purchase the cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition on PlayStation Store. Horizon Forbidden West is not included.

Horizon Forbidden West Digital (PS4 and PS5 Versions

2 special outfits: Nora Thunder Elite and Carja Behemoth Elite

2 special weapons (Carja behemoth short bow and Nora Thunder sling)

Pack of in-game resources, including ammunition, potions and travel bags

Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece in-game (more information on Strike is available in the FAQ).

Face painting and exclusive photo mode pose

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of Sunhawk is the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic book.

- Advertisement -

The Special Edition is next, featuring a beautiful SteelBook and a physical copy of the PS4/PS5 SteelBook. It also includes the digital soundtrack via a voucher as well as an art book.

You can pre-order the Special Edition here. This Edition will only be available in limited quantities.

The Collector’s Edition is here! This edition is packed full of special goodies and is an absolute must-have. You’ll also find:

Horizon Forbidden West Digital (PS4 and PS5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case The box will contain a voucher that contains the code to the game.

Tremortusk & Aloy custom-sculpted statue Statues require assembly. We will provide detailed instructions with your box.

Mini Art Book

2 special outfits: Nora Thunder Elite and Carja Behemoth Elite

2 special weapons (Carja behemoth short bow and Nora Thunder sling)

Pack of in-game resources, including ammunition, potions and travel bags

Machine Strike Piece for Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Face painting and exclusive photo mode pose

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of Sunhawk is the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic book.

- Advertisement -

You can pre-order the Collector’s Edition here*. This Edition will only be available in limited quantities.

The Regalla Edition is last but not least! This is a more sinister version of the Collector’s Edition. It contains these items:

Horizon Forbidden West Digital (PS4 and PS5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case The box will contain a voucher that contains the code to the game.

Regalla-inspired, custom sculpted Tremortusk & Aloy statue Statues require assembly. We will provide detailed instructions with your box.

Replica Focus, custom stand

2 Art Print Card

Clawstrider and Sunwing Machine Replica Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book

Canvas Map

2 special outfits: Nora Thunder Elite and Carja Behemoth Elite

2 special weapons (Carja behemoth short bow and Nora Thunder sling)

Pack of in-game resources, including ammunition, potions and travel bags

Machine Strike Piece for Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Face paints and poses for exclusive photo mode

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of Sunhawk is the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic book.

You can pre-order the Regalla Edition here*.Please note this Edition is available in limited quantities.

You can transfer your PS4 saved games to PS5 if you play Horizon Forbidden West first on PS4 and then continue on PS5.

Take note!

For those players who want to access both Horizon Forbidden West on the PS4 and PS5 please buy the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Editions. The standard edition and special editions do not have dual entitlement.

For any additional questions you may have about pre-ordering the game, please check out this FAQ here!

We want to thank everyone at Guerrilla for their support and passion! In the months ahead, you can look forward to more updates on Horizon Forbidden West.

Keep safe and prepare to travel the Forbidden Wild West…

*Excludes Canada and North America. __S.90__

Please note, for digital downloads you will need to have an internet connection as well as a PSN account.

em >*** It may take up to a while for printed editions of the magazine to become available depending on where you live. For listings and availability, please check with the local retailer.

Publié Sun, 05/09/2021 at 00:36.45 +0000