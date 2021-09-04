“We don’t need to be visible”: Speed reduction officer busts Myths surrounding laws of the road

Gareth stated that “Legally, we don’t have to make ourselves visible.” If I had to, I could disguise myself. But it is all about fairness and education.

- Advertisement -

Even if I left my car parked and took a short walk, people would not be able to speed past me.”

Any car passing a Go Safe van will be recorded by the officer’s camera.

The rumour that police can only arrest motorists who are traveling in one direction is false.

You will likely be issued a speeding ticket if you exceed the speed limit in any direction other than that of a van.

- Advertisement -

One rumour is, however, that the 10% rule is actually true.

Gareth says that if your speed is not more than 10 percent above the limit, you will not be issued a ticket.

For example, if you travel at 35 mph in a 30-mph zone and exceed that speed, it will be considered a speeding offense.

READ MORE