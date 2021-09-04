“We don’t need to be visible”: Speed reduction officer busts Myths surrounding laws of the road

North Wales Live spoke with Gareth Thomas about the myths surrounding speed cameras. Gareth stated that cameras are designed to decrease the deaths and serious injuries on roads. Go Safe would rather educate than penalize drivers with penalties and fines. The biggest misconception is that speed vans must be visible all the time. Gareth says that there aren’t any laws regarding visibility, so officers can operate in the darkness.
Gareth stated that “Legally, we don’t have to make ourselves visible.” If I had to, I could disguise myself. But it is all about fairness and education.
Even if I left my car parked and took a short walk, people would not be able to speed past me.”
Any car passing a Go Safe van will be recorded by the officer’s camera.
The rumour that police can only arrest motorists who are traveling in one direction is false.
You will likely be issued a speeding ticket if you exceed the speed limit in any direction other than that of a van.
One rumour is, however, that the 10% rule is actually true.
Gareth says that if your speed is not more than 10 percent above the limit, you will not be issued a ticket.
For example, if you travel at 35 mph in a 30-mph zone and exceed that speed, it will be considered a speeding offense.
Go Safe warns that thresholds can vary and may be changed without prior notice.
Although speeding offenses are strictly enforced at 1 mph over the limit, most forces allow for a deviation.
Gareth says that officers are not revenue collectors for the government.
Gareth stated that they are not there to collect numbers or make money. “We’re here to capture the speeders.
“If I have a day without any speeding drivers, I feel I’ve completed my job.”
“I just wish at least one person has survived injury or died while I work an 8-hour shift.”
Go Safe’s current policy is to treat speeding as a single offence if it happens twice within 20 minutes.
The theory is that a driver who has a clean license could be stopped multiple times in one day and be subject to disqualification.
You could face disqualification if you speed up multiple times during the same trip.
Gareth states that this could happen easily, such as when multiple speed cameras are located on the same street.
A rumor has it that it’s illegal for vans to block the view of the road.
Officers can also enforce speeding.
Gareth states that police officers will make sure that you wear a seatbelt while driving and not use your phone behind the wheel.
Anybody found violating these laws could be charged.
Sometimes, a GoSafe speed vehicle is available in areas where permanent speed cameras are not installed.
It is also not illegal to eat behind a wheel.
The police can also prosecute careless drivers if they notice you are distracted by your snack while behind the wheel.
Gareth said, “It’s endorsable. Once, I was able to see one woman in person. She was looking into the mirror while applying lipstick.
She was riding in front of the cat and steering.
I recommended she be prosecuted because she drove without proper care and attention.
Drivers who choose to use their headlights in order to alert others to a speed van could be breaking the law.
Section 89 of 1997 Police Act provides that it is an offense to “wilfully hinder a constable from performing his/her duty”.
Gareth said that while this is an offense, it’s very hard to prove.
He stated, “It doesn’t bother me when people flash to warn of the speed van. – I want to educate them and the van to serve as a speed preventer.”
Gareth stated that a speed van can only stay in one spot for 90 minutes because of technical reasons.
Gareth usually visits three locations in the area he is ordered to during his eight-hour shift.
A PS100 fine is the minimum punishment for speeding in the UK.
Gareth said that in certain circumstances police may offer speed awareness trainings as an alternative to fines and penalties.
Gareth stated that an accredited course will improve drivers’ behavior and make roads safer.
Drivers who are responsive to the “notices” and driving no faster than 10 percent plus 9 mph over the posted speed limit can receive courses.
For example, a person traveling over 86 mph on a motorway wouldn’t be eligible for the awareness course.
It is highly unlikely that the awareness course for those without a clean license at the time will be provided.
Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 15:01:45 +0000