What date will the iPhone 13 be released in the UK This is the date. You will need to add a circle to your calendar

Apple may soon unveil the next generation of its iPhone, according to reports. It’s worth waiting a while to upgrade your phone if you are thinking of upgrading. How long do you have to wait before making a purchase? What time is it?

Express.co.uk has taken on the role of a deertalker to try and figure out when Apple's next hardware event will be. Apple typically unveils the iPhone in September, then launches pre-orders for the units and ships the first units to retailers. The event was delayed by pandemics and didn't happen until October 13, 2013. Ming-Chi Kuo (a highly respected and reliable analyst) claims that Apple has returned to the September release window for this year. A screenshot from a popular e-commerce app in China saw the successors to the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max listed with an order date of September 17. This date is Friday which gives it a bit more weight as Apple typically opens pre-orders on Fridays, and then opens general sales the following Friday.

Another report from YouTube show Front Page Tech, which has had a pretty solid track record with details of unannounced Apple products, corroborates the above date. Sources claiming that the iPhone 13 will be available in stores worldwide starting September 24th, pre-orders can start online one week before, on September 17. It’s simple to see the patterns in previous iPhone launches. Launch of iPhone 6s on Wednesday, September 9, 2015.

iPhone 7 Launched Wednesday, September 7, 2016,

iPhone X launch: Tuesday September 12, 2017

iPhone XS launches Wednesday, September 12, 2018,

iPhone 11 launch: Tuesday September 10, 2019

Apple Watch 6/ iPad Launch: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 If the dates leaked for in-store and pre-order launch are correct – although there is no guarantee – we expect Apple's next announcement to be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The pre-orders will then be available within a couple of days, and those who order the most quickly in the online shop would receive their new iPhones the next Friday.

Customers will be able go into stores starting September 24 to see the new models and trade in their older devices. They can also sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Scheme. What about the iPhone 13? It is expected to be the exact same design as the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 will feature flat, polished edges with a glass back and an overall design similar to the iPhone 12. According to some reports, the Face ID system appears to have shrunk so that the notch will take less space than the full-screen design. Sources claim that the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max will feature the same high refresh rate of 120Hz as the iPad Pro range. The two rear cameras will also be placed diagonally. Although new colours are being rumoured, such as pink, there is no agreement on the exact line-up.

The latest iPhone models will be shipped with iOS 15, Apple's next mobile operating system. This update to iOS 14 was first announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, June 7. It allows you to change the notifications that you receive depending on where you are, whether it's at work, home or in the gym. Focus is a category that will be synced across all devices so you won't get interrupted by work phone calls on weekends. iOS 15 allows iPhone users to FaceTime call Android and Windows using a web connection. Noise-cancellation is used to block background noise from disrupting FaceTime Audio and video calls. Photographs are also grouped in albums within Messages. There's also a new customization for Memoji characters.

