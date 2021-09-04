WhatsApp is set to stop functioning on many millions of smartphones in the near future – Find out more out if you’re affected

WhatsApp is once again changing its minimum specs, with millions of phones set to lose access to the market-leading chat app. WhatsApp will change the goals posts later this year so Android phones running older versions of the Facebook app won’t work. The change takes effect November 1, 2021.

The WhatsApp Android FAQ page revealed support for version 4.0.4 (which is an iteration of Android ice cream sandwich) is getting dropped.

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp stated that WhatsApp will not support Android phones with OS 4.0.4 or older starting November 1, 2021. Switch to an Android phone that supports it or save your chat history.

You will need to update to the latest version of Google’s OS if your Android smartphone is still running 4.0.4, which was launched in 2012.

You will have to purchase a newer Android smartphone if your current phone does not qualify for a later upgrade.

You will need to save all your chat history before you switch to another device.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Android warning: Why you must delete this version of WhatsApp NOW