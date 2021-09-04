WhatsApp is set to stop functioning on many millions of smartphones in the near future – Find out more out if you’re affected

WhatsApp is once again changing its minimum specs, with millions of phones set to lose access to the market-leading chat app. WhatsApp will change the goals posts later this year so Android phones running older versions of the Facebook app won’t work. The change takes effect November 1, 2021.
The WhatsApp Android FAQ page revealed support for version 4.0.4 (which is an iteration of Android ice cream sandwich) is getting dropped.
WhatsApp stated that WhatsApp will not support Android phones with OS 4.0.4 or older starting November 1, 2021. Switch to an Android phone that supports it or save your chat history.
You will need to update to the latest version of Google’s OS if your Android smartphone is still running 4.0.4, which was launched in 2012.
You will have to purchase a newer Android smartphone if your current phone does not qualify for a later upgrade.
You will need to save all your chat history before you switch to another device.
Open the WhatsApp app, then go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > Back up. If you need a copy of your entire message history, the export chat option can be used. Head to a WhatsApp group or individual chat and click Export Chat. Next, tap on More Options > More > Export chat.
The next step is to decide whether you want to export WhatsApp conversations with media or not. The WhatsApp chat history file will be sent as a text document.
This is a news item that comes shortly after WhatsApp discontinued support for iOS 9. Previously, Apple users had to own an iPhone 5 in order to use WhatsApp. This support change was reported by MacRumors back in March 2021.
According to a support document, iPhones wishing to use WhatsApp must be running iOS 10, which was released in 2016.
The iPhone 4S is the latest compatible Apple phone to have been removed from the Apple Phones List.
Discussing the iOS requirements on a site that’s live now, the WhatsApp iPhone FAQ page says: “WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 10 or newer.
We recommend that you install the most current iOS version for your device to get the best user experience. To update the software on your iPhone, please visit Apple Support.
We don’t restrict jailbroken and unlocked devices. We cannot support devices with modified operating systems of iPhones because they could affect their functionality.
Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 15:06:43 +0000