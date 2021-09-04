WhatsApp urgently advises users to stay away from new iPhones Threat to Android

WhatsApp is urging all users to make sure their phones are fully updated with the latest software after a new threat was recently discovered that could put personal information in the hands of hackers. Researchers discovered a security vulnerability in popular chat app WhatsApp’s photo option.

Check Point says that a hacker could access personal accounts by using specific filters on a specially-crafted photo and then send it out as a result. This would allow them to read WhatsApp's sensitive information. Oded Vanunu from Check Point, Head of Products Vulnerabilities, said that WhatsApp is an appealing target for hackers. "With more than two billion users, WhatsApp could be a tempting target for attackers. We quickly discovered the vulnerability and reported it to WhatsApp. They were cooperative in releasing a fix. Our collective efforts resulted in safer WhatsApp for all users. WhatsApp has confirmed that there was an attack and is working quickly to correct it. It's important that everyone ensures that their smartphones are up-to-date with all the most recent patches.

WhatsApp spoke out about recent findings by Check Point. "We work regularly with security researchers in order to improve WhatsApp's many ways of protecting people's messaging, and we are grateful for the effort that Check Point puts into investigating every part of our app. End-to-end encryption works as it was intended, and messages are safe and secure. This report includes multiple steps that a user would need to complete and there is no indication users could have been affected by the bug. Even the most complicated scenarios that researchers find can be used to increase user security. Follow these instructions to ensure that all your apps are up-to-date. ANDROID * Click on the Google Play Store App Tap the profile icon at the top-right. * Tap Manage apps & device. The app with the update available is labeled "Update available". Search for an app to find it. * Click Update iPHONE * Click the App Store. * Click the profile icon in the upper right corner of your screen. Scroll down to view pending updates, release notes and more. To update only one app, tap the Update button next to it or click Update All.

Published Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 06:15:38 +0000