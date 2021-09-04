With outlandish cocaine, a broadcaster sparks furious discussion claims after viral Nadia Bartel video

- Advertisement -

Nadia Bartel has been at the centre of a storm after leaked footage showed her snorting a white powder at an illegal Melbourne house gathering during lockdown this week.

Now broadcaster Ryan Jon Dunn has sparked a furious debate after rushing to the 36-year-old AFL WAG’s defence with some outlandish claims over cocaine use.

‘The craziest thing about the Nadia Bartel story is 98% of people do cocaine yet everyone has to pretend they don’t,’ the co-host of the Toni and Ryan podcast tweeted.

‘Just own it and literally no honest person will care’: Broadcaster Ryan Jon Dunn has sparked a furious debate with an outlandish claim about cocaine use after AFL WAG Nadia Bartel was filmed in a leaked three second video snorting white powder this week

- Advertisement -

‘Just own it and literally no honest person will care,’ he added.

The tweet caused a massive stir, with many users pointing out Ryan’s exaggerated claims over cocaine use and how the video is a bad look for the former AFL WAG.

‘Her sponsors will care. If your life is getting free stuff on Instagram by showing off your perfect life you can’t be seen to be on the bags,’ said entertainment journalist Peter Ford.

‘The craziest thing about the Nadia Bartel story is 98% of people do cocaine yet everyone has to pretend they don’t,’ the co-host of the Toni and Ryan podcast tweeted

Stir: The tweet caused a massive stir, with many users pointing out Ryan’s exaggerated claims over cocaine use and how the video is a bad look for the former AFL WAG. ‘Her sponsors will care. If your life is getting free stuff on Instagram by showing off your perfect life you can’t be seen to be on the bags,’ said entertainment journalist Peter Ford

- Advertisement -

‘Her sponsors? Staff who work in PR and Marketing? Pot. Kettle. Black,’ Ryan responded.

Meanwhile, politician and media personality Derryn Hinch bluntly responded, ‘98% of people do not do cocaine. Maybe in your circle.’

One user brought up 2019 government statistics that revealed cocaine usage in Australia was actually at 4.2% – not the 98% Ryan claimed.

‘Tell me you in Melbourne or Sydney without telling me you live in Melbourne or Sydney,’ a twitter user joked.

Blunt: Politician and media personality Derryn Hinch said, ‘98% of people do not do cocaine. Maybe in your circle’

‘Tell me you in Melbourne or Sydney without telling me you live in Melbourne or Sydney,’ a twitter user joked

‘Obviously Ryan is in the 2% daily tripping,’ added another.

Ryan says that he is ‘clearly’ in the ‘2% of clean folks’ after admitting earlier that he was ‘in the 2%…obviously.’

Nadia broke Melbourne’s strict lockdown to party with four other women on Thursday evening and was seen in a now viral three second video snorting white powder, believed to be cocaine, off a $1.50 Kmart plate.

The video was accidentally uploaded to Instagram by Bartel’s friend and business partner, Ellie Pearson.

The incident: Nadia broke Melbourne’s strict lockdown to party with four other women on Thursday evening and was seen in a now viral three second video snorting white powder, believed to be cocaine, off a $1.50 Kmart plate

Victorian police later attended the former WAG’s $3million inner-city residence, but were unable to make contact with her after ringing the doorbell.

Victoria’s Department of Health has since issued a statement saying it was ‘liaising with Victoria Police in relation to the alleged incident’.

Nadia broke her silence and issued an apology on Instagram on Friday.

An accident? The video was accidentally uploaded to Instagram by Bartel’s friend and business partner, Ellie Pearson (right)

‘Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions. I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future,’ she wrote in an Instagram post.

‘To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

‘I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust.’

Pearson, who posted the viral video, has also made an apology.