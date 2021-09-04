Zoe Lucker has doubts about Footballers’ Wives Prior to show return, deem ‘appropriate.

Zoe Turner, the actress who played Tanya Turner, admitted that she isn’t sure if the series will “be appropriate in this age”. This was just before the show launched on BritBox.

She said, “Something that we have been considering is how this will translate now. Because back then, there wasn’t any streaming or social media.”

- Advertisement -

It will be fascinating to see if it is still appropriate for today’s generation. And if they love it and appreciate it as much or not.

It was a coincidence, I believe, that it happened at the right time. The wives and girlfriends were all really interested in football, as well as the wives and the wives of footballers.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 17:14:45 +0000