After the wedding, Kerry Katona and daughter Lilly-Sue step out Rottweiler drama

- Advertisement -

Kerry Katona enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Lilly-Sue, 18, on Saturday, amid drama at home with their pet Rottweiler, who reportedly ‘savaged’ Kerry’s 13-year-old son Max’s arm.

According to The Sun, Kerry, who turns 41 on Monday, has returned the dog – which cost her £20,000 – following the attack.

The Rottweiler – named Thor – allegedly attacked Max in the garden, with neighbours hearing him scream as it happened.

Girls day out: Kerry Katona enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Lilly-Sue, 18, on Saturday, amid drama at home with their pet Rottweiler, who reportedly ‘savaged’ Kerry’s 13-year-old son Max’s arm

- Advertisement -

Yet Kerry seemed to brush the drama off on Saturday as she took Lilly-Sue for a spending spree.

Sporting her newly purple locks, Kerry kept it smart casual in a blue and white pinstripe shirt and skinny blue slacks.

She wore a long black cardigan over this ensemble and black loafers.

Lilly-Sue wore a cropped biker jacket over a cream top and skinny leggings, her blonde locks loosely around her shoulders as she strolled with her mother and chatted.

Onwards: According to The Sun , Kerry, who turns 41 on Monday, has returned the dog – which cost her £20,000 – following the attack. The Rottweiler – named Thor – allegedly attacked Max in the garden, with neighbours hearing him scream as it happened

- Advertisement - Retail therapy: Yet Kerry seemed to brush the drama off on Saturday as she took Lilly-Sue for a spending spree

A source told The Sun about the dog attack: ‘Max was playing with Thor in the garden. As the game went on the dog grew more boisterous before suddenly lashing out.

‘Max started shouting as the dog tore into his arm, leaving him with bad scratches. Luckily, he stopped before Max was seriously hurt.

‘But after that, Kerry, understandably, decided he wasn’t a good fit for the family.’

The dog was provided to Kerry by Ambassador Protection Dog. They trained it, but Kerry is said to now want a puppy she can raise herself, much like she did with her other Rottweiler, Princess.

Drama: The dog was provided to Kerry by Ambassador Protection Dog. They trained it, but Kerry is said to now want a puppy she can raise herself, much like she did with her other Rottweiler, Princess

A source told The Sun about the dog attack: ‘Max was playing with Thor in the garden. As the game went on the dog grew more boisterous before suddenly lashing out’ [Max and Kerry are pictured]

Kerry is a mother of five. She also has Molly, 19, Heidi, 14, and Dylan-Jorge, six.

She is currently appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and broke down while discussing her late husband George Kay on Sunday night’s episode.

The singer and TV personality was seen speaking to show frontman Ant Middleton about her relationship with George, who died in July 2019 after eating ‘a quantity of cocaine’ at a Holiday Inn in Cheshire.

She married the embattled ex-rugby league player, 39, in 2014 before splitting in 2017 amid a flurry of shocking claims of domestic violence and substance abuse in the marriage.

When asked by Ant about her emotional response to one of the challenges on the show – which was filmed last year – she said: ‘My mister died last year of a drug overdose. He was really abusive, and it just took me back to feeling really worthless.’

Pained: Kerry Katona broke down while discussing her late husband George Kay on Sunday night’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

In Sunday’s episode, Kerry was left feeling dejected when she was hauled into the interrogation room after she failed the CS gas test and aerial walk challenge.

Her failure in the challenge and subsequent pained reaction led to Ant asking: ‘I can tell you’re stuck somewhere. I don’t know f***ing know where you’re stuck, but you’re stuck somewhere. Where are you stuck?’

Kerry responded: ‘My mister died last year of a drug overdose. He was really abusive, and it just took me back to feeling really worthless’, before she detailed how the shouting officers led to the flashbacks to her experiences with George.

She is mother to daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue with singer Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, with former husband Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge with George.

Hurt: She married the embattled ex-rugby league player, 39, in 2014 and had daughter Dylan-Jorge, now seven, before splitting in 2017 amid a flurry of shocking claims of domestic violence and substance abuse in the marriage (pictured in 2013)

Memories: The singer and TV personality, 40, was seen speaking to show frontman Ant Middleton about her relationship with George, who died in July 2019 after eating ‘a quantity of cocaine’ at a Holiday Inn in Cheshire

Ant asked Kerry if her children ever saw George abuse her, to which she responded: ‘They heard the shouting and saw the black eyes’, before Ant queried: ‘What did you do about that situation’.

Kerry explained that she eventually left, yet admitted: ‘I’ve made so many mistakes and my actions will have consequences on my kids.’

Speaking to the camera, Kerry, who is now due to marry fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 32, then said: ‘When George died, there was so many mixed emotions…

‘I was so angry. I was so angry at him. ‘How f***ing dare you die? Putting me and the kids through all that s***, and then you just die? The worst conversation I’ve ever had to have was with my five year old to tell her her daddy had died…

Hurt: Ant asked Kerry if her children ever saw George abuse her, to which she responded: ‘They heard the shouting and saw the black eyes’, before Ant queried: ‘What did you do about that situation’ (Kerry and George pictured in 2015)

‘How do you explain that to a baby? A t**t as he was, you know, he was still a dad. So now I’ve got to do right by my kids, because they’ve been through so much already.’

Earlier this month, an inquest revealed that George died after a drugs binge at a budget hotel where he crushed a ball of cocaine inside a sock and ‘ate’ the contents.

The sportsman collapsed with a seizure was rushed to hospital on July 5, 2019, but died later due to the excess effects of the toxic Class A substance.

Just 12 hours before the tragedy police had been called to the Holiday Inn in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire after he was seen wandering around the corridors ‘asking for someone to be his friend.’