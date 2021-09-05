“All of this for only 12p!” Savvy mom shares her top tip on how to save money on Boots products worth PS90

Although bargains can be difficult to come by, if you shop at the right moment and place you might find items that are half their original price. In supermarkets, yellow stickers usually indicate that products have money off them, but bargains can also be found in non-food retailers, such as Boots.

This post by a thrifty mom received over 2,000 views and hundreds of comments. - Advertisement - She posted a photo of her haul, and said: “All this for twelve pence!” You can read the rest of her story here! “Nine MAM baby bottles, with inside dummies and three Aveeno Body Wash bottle. All have been given to Great Ormond Street Hospital, Children’s Charity and the Great Ormond Street Hospital for babies who were born there.

MAM bottles for newborns are often on sale at PS7.99, and Aveeno Body Wash bottles retail at PS5.99. - Advertisement - She was a bargain shopper and arrived at Boots just in time to grab the best deals. Others, however, noted that they had experienced the exact same thing in the past. A mum said: This happened to me just a few weeks back with Aveeno scanning at $1!

You get eight points for every PS1 you spend on baby products. There are also free gifts at critical stages in your baby’s development. Expert parenting advice is available and special offers through the Boots app. Sign up to receive an Aveeno Baby Daily Caring Hair and Body Wash for free - Advertisement - Thanks to her points from the Boots Parenting Club, the smart mother posted on Extreme Couponing as well as Bargains UK and managed to score the products at a fraction of the cost. The points system is not valid for items purchased in Boots’ baby section.

