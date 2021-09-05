Anthony Elanga, Man Utd’s star player, explains his ‘heard’ stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo recently stated that he is delighted to be back at United.

After his arrival, he stated to club media, “Well, you know, we have a wonderful history with this incredible club.”

- Advertisement -

“I went there when I was 18 years old, and it’s a wonderful feeling to come home after twelve years.

“So, I am really happy and looking forward for my first game.

It’s my best decision. I think it’s on the right track.

“I have moved from Juve to Manchester. It’s a new chapter. I’m so happy, glad and proud. I want to continue, make history and help Manchester win great achievements, trophies, number one, great things.”

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Sun, 05/09/2021 9:18:07 +0000