Arsene Wenger has declared that a Premier League move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is inevitable, with Manchester United among the clubs to have been linked with the 20-year-old in recent months. Manchester City have also been tipped to launch a future move for Haaland, who has established himself as one of the planet’s most feared attackers during his time with Dortmund.

Since joining the Bundesliga in January last year, the Norwegian striker has been a part of 64 goals scored by the Bundesliga's heavyweights. Dortmund's star striker has been a regular in this league, scoring a total of three goals in as many matches. Haaland had been linked to a possible move from Germany during the summer transfer window. However, nothing was done before Tuesday's deadline. Dortmund remained firm in its refusal to sell the forward, despite reports of interest from United City, Chelsea and Real Madrid. According to reports, Haaland is subject to a release clause worth around PS68 million, and this will be in effect from next summer.

Dortmund may struggle to hold onto their treasured asset until 2024 when his contract expires. Wenger thinks that the Premier League is his ultimate destination. The legendary former Arsenal boss told Bild Live that a move to England will be impossible to turn down for Haaland if he decides to seek a new challenge next year. Wenger stated, "I believe that it will happen." The economic power of Premier League is just too great. English football dominates because of the high amount of money it brings in. To make the biggest money, the top players will always choose the easiest route.

Haaland will likely be Mbappe's next top-profile goal scorer. His ambition, will to score goals, and ability to fight in duel are all super talents. He's a winner, he wants it all. There is something about him that makes him a great striker. City seem to be Haaland's best suitor, despite the Premier League champions not signing a striker in the summer window. Spurs had been keen to land Tottenham forward Harry Kane, but they ultimately decided that the 28-year old remained in London.

United looks to have found a forward of the highest calibre with Cristiano Ronaldo’s addition. He is set to make his first debut at the club following the international break. Chelsea was also able to strengthen their attack ranks with Romelu Lukaku’s club record PS97.5m transfer to Stamford Bridge. If Wenger is correct, however, it will be interesting to see which English club signs Haaland. Nigel Jemson, a former Premier League striker, recently called on Liverpool to enter the race to become Dortmund’s star player. The Reds have only added Ibrahima Konate during the summer. “You can’t stand still as a football club,” Jemson told Football Fancast when quizzed on Liverpool’s lack of transfer business. “If you have someone available, like Haaland or [Kylian] Mbappe or [Robert] Lewandowski,” then make sure that you are available.

