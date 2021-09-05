Fans of The Voice Australia mock Rita Ora for her unusual behavior Frock

- Advertisement -

On Sunday’s episode of The Voice Australia, Rita Ora opted for a rather eye-catching dress.

The British pop star opted for a 1980s taffeta style frock which swamped her frame with fetching lavender layers.

The 30-year-old commanded attention in the ensemble, but some fans watching at home found it a tad amusing, comparing it to everything from a loofah, to a fart.

A look! On Sunday’s episode of The Voice Australia, Rita Ora (pictured) opted for a rather eye-catching dress

- Advertisement -

‘Love Rita’s outfit – I have the same hanging in my shower,’ one person Tweeted, adding a photo of a purple loofah.

Another joked: ‘Rita Ora is wearing the same outfit on #thevoiceaustralia as the kid who dressed as a fart for Halloween’.

One more viewer watching at home chimed in: ‘Rita looks like one of those toilet roll cover dolls.’

Wow! The British pop star opted for a 1980s taffeta style dress

Looking good: The frock swamped her frame with fetching lavender layers

- Advertisement - Laughs: The 30-year-old commanded attention in the dress, but some fans watching at home found it a tad amusing, comparing it to everything from a loofah, to a fart

Someone else wrote: ‘The girl in the lilac got the short straw in the outfit choices there’.

Another added laughingly: ‘What is Rita wearing, I’m dying. Looks like a purple curtain’.

‘I swear I’ve seen the outfit Rita is wearing before,’ another person pondered.

Jokes: ‘Love Rita’s outfit – I have the same hanging in my shower’ one person Tweeted, adding a photo of a purple loofah. But some liked the dress

Some were fans of the dress however, Tweeting that they enjoyed the dress on the How We Do hitmaker.

‘I love @RitaOra as a coach on @TheVoiceAU she is a breath of fresh air on this show, she is so fun and funny,’ they wrote.

‘You can see that she is enjoying it. I would love to have her as my coach. Also I love her outfit tonight’.