Fans of The Voice Australia mock Rita Ora for her unusual behavior Frock

By Newslanes Media
Fans of The Voice Australia mock Rita Ora’s bizarre frock, comparing it with a loofah. They joke that Rita Ora looks like she’s wearing FART.

By Marta Jary For Daily Mail Australia

Published by Last Updated:

On Sunday’s episode of The Voice Australia, Rita Ora opted for a rather eye-catching dress. 

The British pop star opted for a 1980s taffeta style frock which swamped her frame with fetching lavender layers. 

The 30-year-old commanded attention in the ensemble, but some fans watching at home found it a tad amusing, comparing it to everything from a loofah, to a fart. 

A look! On Sunday’s episode of The Voice Australia, Rita Ora (pictured) opted for a rather eye-catching dress

‘Love Rita’s outfit – I have the same hanging in my shower,’ one person Tweeted, adding a photo of a purple loofah. 

Another joked: ‘Rita Ora is wearing the same outfit on #thevoiceaustralia as the kid who dressed as a fart for Halloween’. 

One more viewer watching at home chimed in: ‘Rita looks like one of those toilet roll cover dolls.’

 Wow! The British pop star opted for a 1980s taffeta style dress

Looking good: The frock swamped her frame with fetching lavender layers

Looking good: The frock swamped her frame with fetching lavender layers

Laughs: The 30-year-old commanded attention in the dress, but some fans watching at home found it a tad amusing, comparing it to everything from a loofah, to a fart

Laughs: The 30-year-old commanded attention in the dress, but some fans watching at home found it a tad amusing, comparing it to everything from a loofah, to a fart

Someone else wrote: ‘The girl in the lilac got the short straw in the outfit choices there’. 

Another added laughingly: ‘What is Rita wearing, I’m dying. Looks like a purple curtain’. 

‘I swear I’ve seen the outfit Rita is wearing before,’ another person pondered. 

Jokes: ‘Love Rita’s outfit – I have the same hanging in my shower’ one person Tweeted, adding a photo of a purple loofah. But some liked the dress

Some were fans of the dress however, Tweeting that they enjoyed the dress on the How We Do hitmaker.   

‘I love @RitaOra as a coach on @TheVoiceAU she is a breath of fresh air on this show, she is so fun and funny,’ they wrote. 

‘You can see that she is enjoying it. I would love to have her as my coach. Also I love her outfit tonight’. 

Another added laughingly: ‘What is Rita wearing, I’m dying. Looks like a purple curtain’

Publiated at Sun, 05 Sep 2021 11:00:41 +0000

