Fans of The Voice Australia mock Rita Ora for her unusual behavior Frock

On Sunday’s episode of The Voice Australia, Rita Ora opted for a rather eye-catching dress.
The British pop star opted for a 1980s taffeta style frock which swamped her frame with fetching lavender layers.
The 30-year-old commanded attention in the ensemble, but some fans watching at home found it a tad amusing, comparing it to everything from a loofah, to a fart.
‘Love Rita’s outfit – I have the same hanging in my shower,’ one person Tweeted, adding a photo of a purple loofah.
Another joked: ‘Rita Ora is wearing the same outfit on #thevoiceaustralia as the kid who dressed as a fart for Halloween’.
One more viewer watching at home chimed in: ‘Rita looks like one of those toilet roll cover dolls.’
Someone else wrote: ‘The girl in the lilac got the short straw in the outfit choices there’.
Another added laughingly: ‘What is Rita wearing, I’m dying. Looks like a purple curtain’.
‘I swear I’ve seen the outfit Rita is wearing before,’ another person pondered.
Some were fans of the dress however, Tweeting that they enjoyed the dress on the How We Do hitmaker.
‘I love @RitaOra as a coach on @TheVoiceAU she is a breath of fresh air on this show, she is so fun and funny,’ they wrote.
‘You can see that she is enjoying it. I would love to have her as my coach. Also I love her outfit tonight’.
