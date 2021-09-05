Quantcast
16.6 C
United States of America
Sunday, September 5, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

FIFA 22: What is the FIFA 22 Demo, Early Access and Release Date?

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

FIFA 22: What is the FIFA 22 Demo, Early Access and Release Date?

The caveat is that FIFA last year decided to not launch a demo before the official release.

FIFA 21 was not offered as a free trial.

- Advertisement -

EA has not yet announced whether a FIFA 22 demo will be available, so we’ll just have to wait and watch.

FIFA 22: WHEN IS FIFA 22’S EARLY RELEASED DATE?

You can still play FIFA 22 before launch by accessing two early access channels.

FIFA 22 Early Access will be made available to EA Play subscribers as well as those who pre-ordered specific editions.

You can get a 10-hour trial of FIFA 22 starting September 22 if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber.

- Advertisement -

You can also pre-order FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition to get access for four days.

This means that FIFA 22 will be available starting September 27, instead of its October 1 release.

Publiated at Sun, Sep 5, 2021 09:09.57 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis multi-port charger allows you to charge up four devices simultaneously Sale: Save almost 50%
Next articleAfter the wedding, Kerry Katona and daughter Lilly-Sue step out Rottweiler drama
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks