FIFA 22: What is the FIFA 22 Demo, Early Access and Release Date?

The caveat is that FIFA last year decided to not launch a demo before the official release.

FIFA 21 was not offered as a free trial.

EA has not yet announced whether a FIFA 22 demo will be available, so we’ll just have to wait and watch.

FIFA 22: WHEN IS FIFA 22’S EARLY RELEASED DATE?

You can still play FIFA 22 before launch by accessing two early access channels.

FIFA 22 Early Access will be made available to EA Play subscribers as well as those who pre-ordered specific editions.

You can get a 10-hour trial of FIFA 22 starting September 22 if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber.

You can also pre-order FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition to get access for four days.

This means that FIFA 22 will be available starting September 27, instead of its October 1 release.

Publiated at Sun, Sep 5, 2021 09:09.57 +0000